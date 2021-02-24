Watch Now: County Commission approves more detailed improvements to Lynn Road

It also includes adding center-line reflectors to both Lynn Road and Henry Harr Road (the latter connects to the former) and repaving portions of both roads.

“The reason this resolution [has] come out is because we needed more specific detail of the work we’re doing,” Broughton said.

He added that the Highway Department’s planned improvements to Lynn Road were not being made because of safety issues that needed to be addressed.

“This is not a safety issue. … It’s just improvements for the road — it’s just to make things better,” Broughton said. “That’s all we’re trying to do, is make the traffic a little better.”

In early February, the commission flatly rejected the school board’s latest proposal to build a new access road to West Ridge, a decision that sparked intense criticism from school board members. The latter have asserted that, even with improvements, Lynn Road won’t be able to safely accommodate the new traffic that will accompany the school’s opening in August.