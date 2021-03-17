Watch Now: Council moves Hassinger House property boundary to prep for sale

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council agreed to make a new property boundary adjustment at the Hassinger House at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s not easy to explain, but basically we’re just adjusting the property lines to sell the property,” said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
Town officials hope to raise $600,000 by selling the prominent structure on Cummings Street. It stands three stories high and boasts 4,530 square feet.
The house was built in 1906 by William Hassinger and, in recent years, was used by the town of Abingdon as a visitors center, gift shop and offices for the town’s tourism employees.
It’s being sold to raise money while town officials work to restore the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum as a future tourism office at the corner of Cummings and Main streets.
But, before a sale, the property lines have been extensively studied.
“There were three separate tracts there and were owned by the town. And we’re consolidating those tracts into two tracts,” Morani said.
Parking spaces at the Hassinger House had been used by visitors to the neighboring Veterans Memorial Park.
“People just parked there. The properties were connected,” Morani said.
When the property is sold, however, those spaces will no longer be available, he said.
As a concession, four new spaces will be constructed at the park, the town manager added.
In turn, one adjustment to the property concerns moving the property line at the park, where a restroom structure was found to have been built with an overlap on the Hassinger House property, Morani said.
“We’re basically adjusting the property to include more property with Veterans Memorial Park,” Morani said.
In other business, the town’s financial status was deemed better than expected in a report by Steve Trotman, director of finance.
Trotman reported that restaurant sales tax revenue was better than projected and attributed that to the creativity of business owners during the pandemic.
On finances, Morani said he’s optimistic for “a better summer than we had last year.”
In another report, Jason Boswell, the town’s director of community development, noted a possible move for the Hiram Dooley House on Park Street. Town officials have been in contact with a developer who wants to relocate the property from the site of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, he said.
