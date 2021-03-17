Watch Now: Council moves Hassinger House property boundary to prep for sale

When the property is sold, however, those spaces will no longer be available, he said.

As a concession, four new spaces will be constructed at the park, the town manager added.

In turn, one adjustment to the property concerns moving the property line at the park, where a restroom structure was found to have been built with an overlap on the Hassinger House property, Morani said.

“We’re basically adjusting the property to include more property with Veterans Memorial Park,” Morani said.

In other business, the town’s financial status was deemed better than expected in a report by Steve Trotman, director of finance.

Trotman reported that restaurant sales tax revenue was better than projected and attributed that to the creativity of business owners during the pandemic.

On finances, Morani said he’s optimistic for “a better summer than we had last year.”

In another report, Jason Boswell, the town’s director of community development, noted a possible move for the Hiram Dooley House on Park Street. Town officials have been in contact with a developer who wants to relocate the property from the site of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, he said.

