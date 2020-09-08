WATCH NOW: Coaching is a labor of love for NE Tenn., SW Va. region’s minority coaches

Editor's Note » This is the third story in a three-part series examining head coaching stipends.

Derrick Patterson’s high school years in Covington, Virginia, were not easy.

“I grew up with a single mom who worked very hard to provide for me and my sister,” Patterson said. “We always had what we needed, but I definitely faced hard times, including being evicted and watching my mom go without certain things.”

Flash forward to the turbulent summer of 2020. The 31-year-old is entering his seventh year as the head football coach of the Holston High School Cavaliers in Damascus. Patterson, who is Black, is also one of the few minority head coaches in far Southwest Virginia.

With the fall football season postponed due to COVID-19, Patterson has the task of keeping his players focused for a school year like none other while also managing his own family on a teacher’s salary.

So where does Patterson, who has been monitoring the national news regarding racial strife and protests, find his inspiration?

“When I was young, I was very fortunate to have an uncle who helped our family tremendously and served as a father figure to me,” Patterson said. “My teachers and coaches also helped to motivate and mold me.

“Those people really showed they cared about me as a person and athlete. I gravitated toward a career in teaching and coaching because of those influences.”