Watch Now: Chef T looks ahead after second-place finish in Food Network reality show

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol’s “Chef T” finished second in the finale of the “Big Restaurant Bet” cooking reality show narrowly missing the grand prize of $250,000 and a chance to work with chef Geoffrey Zakarain, but Tuesday night’s viewing party of the Food Network show at State Street Brewing was a first-place bash.

Most people would recognize Torrece Gregoire, commonly known as Chef T, from her appearances in seasons 14 and 18 of “Hell's Kitchen.”

However, Colette Wilcox met Chef T at the dog park at Sugar Hollow Park a year ago and has proudly followed her progress through every episode of “Big Restaurant Bet” with her family, did not know who she was when they first met.

"The first time we met Chef T, we didn't know who she was. She was just a kind, fascinating and wonderful person that we met at the dog park," Wilcox said. "Every Tuesday, we've been watching.

“The most amazing moment was on episode four when Zakarian said, 'this is the best bite we've had all competition' (in regards to Chef T's lamb in crispy rice dish)."

Wilcox was excited to finally try Chef T's croquettes, which she had presented to the judges on episode two of “Big Restaurant Bet.” Chef T prepared them for the finale viewing party.

Before appearing on “Big Restaurant Bet,” Chef T had been feeling a little demoralized because she had been forced to close her restaurant due to a lack of sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was just like, you know, let's try this one more time because I was actually scared because I had my own restaurant, and I had to shut it down because of COVID," Chef T said. "It actually took about a year and a half for it to come to fruition because between the COVID shut down, different showrunners. They just were not sure what was going to happen."

Despite the second-place result, Chef T will be taking what she has learned from this experience and will continue to build on it.

"I learned more about food, more about flavor, profiles, more about the dynamic nature of this culinary industry," Chef T said. "I was able to understand other people's stories to add to mine. It's almost like when you're making a quilt. You just keep adding and adding and adding to it."

With the momentum, she has built from taking part in “Big Restaurant Bet,” and the growing support of the Bristol community, Chef T, has set her sights on entering more competitions.

"I'd really love to beat Bobby Flay. I would also love to be on Top Chef," Chef T said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.