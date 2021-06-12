Watch Now: Cameo developer slates first performances at renovated Bristol theater

Tickets for all those shows go on sale Sunday at 10 a.m.

“I can’t wait for people to be able to come in here and make new memories,” he said.

The theater’s signature marquee received a whole new look thanks to BurWil Construction and Snyder Signs and the lights are scheduled to formally be lit Sunday night.

“We wanted to try to elevate the downtown and create something unique, and I think it’s the front the Cameo deserves going into its next hundred years. We wanted to set the tone, and first impressions make all the difference,” Buchanan said. “The first few designs weren’t very good, but you could see it was coming. We fine-tuned it. … I credit Snyder Signs with pulling this off. …It’s a showstopper.”

Renovating the interior has been a lengthy process, but Buchanan said the finish line is in sight.

“When I came in here, sewer was running down the wall, ceilings were falling in, the trim was falling,” he said. “This was a great structure that was left basically for dead.”

Working alongside his father, Stanley Buchanan, and with contractors, all the plumbing has been redone, electrical work has been updated, new drywall installed along with paint, tile and trim. There is also a new sound system.