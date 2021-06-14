Watch Now: Caldwell fifth generation to farm Damascus land, opens greenhouse

DAMASCUS, Va. — It was a humid day in Damascus as a spring thunderstorm had cleared, spotlighting the distant mountains outside Jake Caldwell’s home.
“The mountains are beautiful today,” said the 21-year-old farmer.
It’s just like Caldwell to notice his surroundings. The young man has searched his heart for a path in life, but he’s always returned to the land.
“This is home,” he said, securing his footing on land that’s been in his family for five generations.
Caldwell is the newest generation to love the feel — and even the smell — of soil in his rugged hands.
Just two years after graduating from Holston High School in 2018, Caldwell opened Big Jake’s Garden, a greenhouse business selling vegetables, herbs and flowers.
His ambitious goal is to eventually grow and sell garden produce year-round, gradually adding a variety of berries, apple trees and cherries to the farmland.
“It feels pretty good,” said Caldwell about his new business venture. “But, it can be stressful keeping everything maintained.”
The young farmer not only manages the greenhouses after work each day, he works full-time at Southern States, Russell County Cooperative, in Abingdon, and goes to school at Virginia Highlands Community College, where he will graduate this fall, specializing in horticulture.
He’s also a member of the Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP), a part of Cooperative Extension at Virginia State University. The program offers outreach and learning opportunities to small farmers for production management, financial and risk management, marketing, and U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance programs.
Caldwell’s mentors in the program are Joseph Vess and Emily Robinson of Meadowview, part-time sheep, chicken and vegetable farmers who moved to the area six years ago with a desire to be part of the local agriculture industry.
“As mentors, Emily and I have mostly helped connect Jake with resources in the area so that he can expand his greenhouses, his product range and the market for his plants,” said Vess. “He’s already a very knowledgeable and driven young man and it was clear almost as soon as we met him that he will be very successful in his efforts.”
A family thing
This is Caldwell’s second year of doing business in the community, and he’s managing with a little help from his family.
“They’re my only employees,” said Caldwell jokingly with a grin.
Caldwell is lucky. He learned to garden from his parents, Scott and Valeria Caldwell, and his grandmother, Mary Widener, who has a wealth of gardening experience ready to share.
Caldwell and his family meet up at the greenhouse after work in the evenings to get in a few hours of work before bedtime. His mother likes to help with transplanting while her son waters and fertilizes. The father enjoys the customer service part of it. And, the grandmother is everyone’s helper.
In fact, his grandmother’s advice is paying off for the young grower.
“Experience is one of the best teachers,” said Widener, 75, who with many years of working in a garden, is teaching her grandson things he may not get from a textbook.
“I learned early on that if you don’t plant by the signs, you won’t have a good crop. I’m teaching him to pay attention to the signs.
“And, if you don’t have patience, you don’t always have a good crop,” she said.
A blooming business
Business is blooming for the young businessman, who is nurturing his business while finding ways to make a profit.
To get started in business, he purchased hoop houses that had been used by a neighbor for growing tobacco. Most of the seeds this spring were started hydroponically in Styrofoam trays. For plants that grow better in soil, Caldwell used aluminum baking pans from the dollar store. “They hold heat better,” he said.
“I’d say we started out with about 60,000 plants early this spring and we’ve sold nearly half of them,” said Caldwell.
“Best sellers this spring were tomato and marigold plants. We had to reseed cucumbers three times.”
The leftover plants won’t go to waste. They will be planted in a garden on the farm, and the produce will be harvested to sell at local farmers markets this summer. Profits made this year will help him grow the business, he said.
In addition, he’s donating some of his greenhouse plants to Rhea Valley Elementary, where summer school students will learn how to care for the plants in raised bed gardens at the school.
“I think it’s important for kids to learn where their food comes from and how it grows. Many in my generation don’t know what goes into growing produce to make it happen,” Caldwell said.
Priced to sell
One of Caldwell’s most important goals is to develop a good working relationship with his customers by offering competitive prices.
“I try to compete with the large box stores. I can sell a four-pack of plants for $3 when other stores may sell them for $3.98 to $5.
His ambitious goals include growing and selling cabbages and a variety of greens in the fall.
“And, if everything goes as planned, we may have produce in the winter. I’d like to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, turnips and radishes in the greenhouses from September to December.
“That will take me up to getting ready for spring and starting all over again.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.