Watch Now: Caldwell fifth generation to farm Damascus land, opens greenhouse

Caldwell and his family meet up at the greenhouse after work in the evenings to get in a few hours of work before bedtime. His mother likes to help with transplanting while her son waters and fertilizes. The father enjoys the customer service part of it. And, the grandmother is everyone’s helper.

In fact, his grandmother’s advice is paying off for the young grower.

“Experience is one of the best teachers,” said Widener, 75, who with many years of working in a garden, is teaching her grandson things he may not get from a textbook.

“I learned early on that if you don’t plant by the signs, you won’t have a good crop. I’m teaching him to pay attention to the signs.

“And, if you don’t have patience, you don’t always have a good crop,” she said.

A blooming business

Business is blooming for the young businessman, who is nurturing his business while finding ways to make a profit.