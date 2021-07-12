Watch Now: Brothers, cousin complete TransAmerica Trail by motorcycle

“You just hold the gas down and don’t stop,” said Campbell with a grin.

It rained on them every day for a week in Arkansas. One of the rains was so hard that fish washed onto the road after the storm.

The Ozarks were very pretty, Oklahoma was dusty, and Mississippi was muddy, they reported.

The trip took a turn when Reid’s motorcycle had to be replaced after it started smoking and leaking oil.

It just so happened that the guys were a little over two hours from Farmington, New Mexico, where a relative lives. After locating a U-Haul to transport the broken motorcycle to Farmington, the crew had to backtrack to resume where they left off of the trail.

Taking the Pacific Ocean Spur, the crew ended their trip in Port Orford, Oregon at the Pacific Ocean, nearly a month after starting the adventure.

They expect one day they will take the TransAmerica Trail again — maybe a different route next time.

Campbell plans to make a You Tube video from the numerous photos and videos they took along the way.

The bikers said they were very fortunate to have the opportunity to travel the route, see and meet new people, all while escaping harm.