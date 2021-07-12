Watch Now: Brothers, cousin complete TransAmerica Trail by motorcycle

GLADE SPRING, Va. — On June 22 at about 7 in the evening, brothers Campbell and Reid Buchanan and their cousin, Connor Buchanan, pointed their motorcycles into the Pacific Ocean, signaling the end to a nearly monthlong, bucket-list adventure.
With loud cheers and arms raised in the air, the guys had made it.
The bikers completed more than 6,000 miles of the TransAmerica Trail from their homes in Southwest Virginia to Port Orford, Oregon, all from the seats of their adventure motorcycles.
The off-pavement trail consists of dirt, gravel, forest, and farms, with brief sections of paved roads.
Their cross-country route — their physical adventure took 22 days — traveled through 14 states along some of the roughest terrains and challenging conditions. They encountered grueling hot temperatures, torrential rains, dust, mud and even some mechanical troubles, all while witnessing some of the country’s most incredible scenery.
Seeing the natural countryside from the seat of a motorcycle, Campbell, 22, Reid, 18, and Connor, 22, said their trip had been “a dream for a long time.”
This summer was the perfect time to set their dream into motion, said the Glade Spring residents.
They’ve ridden motorcycles since they were old enough to swing their legs over the seats.
“It’s just something we do,” said Connor, reporting that they all learned on the same XR 50 motorcycle that they just happen to still own.
Campbell, who wanted to give the trip as a graduation gift to his younger brother, said this may be the last summer for a while that they can take such a trip.
Campbell is continuing his education at East Tennessee State University before he attends medical school; Reid, a recent graduate of Patrick Henry High School will head this fall to college at ETSU, where he will prepare to become a pilot; and Connor, a senior at Emory & Henry College will attend the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), a private school in Blacksburg, as a recipient of the Rocovich Scholar Early Admission program.
“My dad and I have been watching videos of trips like this since I was in middle school,” said Campbell. “We just knew the time was finally right.”
The motorcycle trip coincided with a planned vacation to New Mexico for Patrick and Colleen Buchanan, parents of Campbell and Reid, allowing the young men to catch a ride home without having to retrace their route back to Southwest Virginia on their motorcycles.
On the road
“Expect the best, but anticipate the worst,” said Rebecca Buchanan, the mother of Connor, before he and his cousins set out for their adventure.
Colleen Buchanan, the mother of Campbell and Reid, said she was nervous about the trip, but she and her husband trusted them to be careful. “All three of them have good heads on their shoulders and they are capable,” she said. “This was an adventure of a lifetime, and I’m thankful they got to experience it with each other.”
The words of advice stuck in their heads as the bikers said goodbye to their families and set off for the adventure June 1 from Damascus, their nearest starting place for the trip.
The route winds through North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Oregon, before they reached their destination at the Pacific Ocean in Port Orford, Oregon.
Their newly purchased motorcycles were selected for their endurance on rocky, unpaved roads, navigating off the beaten path. A Garmin GPS for his motorcycle helped Campbell follow the route.
“We set out for Whitetop and Green Cove. After Green Cove, everything was new and unfamiliar to us,” said Campbell.
Their motorcycle bags contained just about everything they might need while away: hammocks, tents, first-aid kits, tools, spare tire tubes, sleeping bags and rain gear.
“Reid was our mechanic on the trip. I was sort of the motel guy. I went in and make arrangements for lodging when it was available,” said Campbell with a laugh.
Freeze-dried meals and a jetboil stove provided nourishment when a diner or café wasn’t near.
“If you average about two hundred miles a day, generally you’ll get to a small town. Lunch or dinner might be in the middle of nowhere, but it got us a decent meal a day,” said Connor. “Sometimes we ate at a gas station after filling up.”
Breathtaking views
One of their most scenic locations was Engineer Pass, a high mountain pass at an elevation of 12,800 feet and a 360 degree view in the San Juan Mountains near Ouray, Colorado.
A GoPro camera attached to Reid’s helmet filmed the crew driving along Engineer Pass with a rugged mountain drop off to their left. While on the trip, the guys posted their navigation through the precarious trail on Facebook, which got them attention from their friends.
The eastern part of the route provided beautiful scenery from the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“There’s nothing like it. It’s gorgeous,” Campbell said.
North Georgia showed off its wheat fields as far as you can see and tall mountains that almost reached the sky, he said.
Tennessee boasted river crossings, sometimes as deep as the motorcycle gas tanks.
“You just hold the gas down and don’t stop,” said Campbell with a grin.
It rained on them every day for a week in Arkansas. One of the rains was so hard that fish washed onto the road after the storm.
The Ozarks were very pretty, Oklahoma was dusty, and Mississippi was muddy, they reported.
The trip took a turn when Reid’s motorcycle had to be replaced after it started smoking and leaking oil.
It just so happened that the guys were a little over two hours from Farmington, New Mexico, where a relative lives. After locating a U-Haul to transport the broken motorcycle to Farmington, the crew had to backtrack to resume where they left off of the trail.
Taking the Pacific Ocean Spur, the crew ended their trip in Port Orford, Oregon at the Pacific Ocean, nearly a month after starting the adventure.
They expect one day they will take the TransAmerica Trail again — maybe a different route next time.
Campbell plans to make a You Tube video from the numerous photos and videos they took along the way.
The bikers said they were very fortunate to have the opportunity to travel the route, see and meet new people, all while escaping harm.
During the trip, they had 24 dogs chase them. They saw 15 turtles, four snakes, six armadillos, two large elk and a few coyotes.
And, as far as the beautiful scenery they witnessed, Campbell said Glade Spring is one of the most beautiful places he’s seen.
“It’s good to be home.”
