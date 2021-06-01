WATCH NOW: Bristol, Virginia taking bids on I-81's Exit 5 $5.85M project

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol, Virginia is currently accepting bids for a proposed $5.85 million construction project expected to impact Interstate 81’s Exit 5 for more than a year.

Last week, the city announced a schedule to accept bids for the project, which is fully funded through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program. Sealed bids will be accepted through 2 p.m. June 22, according to a legal advertisement that appeared in the May 25 edition of the Bristol Herald Courier.

Work is expected to begin this summer and continue throughout 2022, according to Wallace McCulloch, the city’s director of public works.

“We would award based on the bid as soon as we open [bids],” McCulloch said. “We antici-pate it will start in August. We were hoping it would be finished in 2022, but it could carry over into the spring of ’23. It depends on what they’re able to get done with paving because paving shuts down in the winter.”

Plans call for widening about 1,000 feet of U.S. Highway 11 from Island Road to the Exit 5, I-81 overpass. It would provide two westbound lanes and three eastbound lanes with a landscaped 16-foot median, turning lanes and sidewalk, similar to the segment in front of The Falls, accord-ing to the VDOT project file.