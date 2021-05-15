Watch Now: Bristol Virginia School officials discuss plans for federal COVID relief funding

The School Board previously approved a summer camp program for all grade levels to address academic deficiencies, particularly those caused by students who didn’t attend classes in person.

“I would say at the top of the priority list are capital improvement issues — whether it’s HVAC issues, roofs, doors, windows; property acquisition and below that I think it will be behavioral support, mental health support, that we know our students drastically need. Health-wise, our students really haven’t experienced difficulties, but mental health-wise, they certainly did,” the superintendent said.

Last year, the division was able to fund a school counseling program through prior rounds of federal funding.

The division previously received about $6 million, which was invested in bipolar ionization technology to purify the air in every room in every building in the system. They also purchased extensive supplies and equipment to thoroughly clean buildings, check temperatures, modify classroom spaces and other mandated mitigation measures. They bought an additional bus for special education students, since spacing requirements limited how many could ride at a given time.