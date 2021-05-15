Watch Now: Bristol Virginia School officials discuss plans for federal COVID relief funding

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia school administrators met Friday to prioritize plans for spending more than $9.2 million in federal COVID relief funding.
Principals and central office staff gathered around a long, blue bulletin board covered with dozens of ideas dealing with transportation, technology, personnel, programs, infrastructure and supplies. Each took turns affixing small, colored dots to their preferences. It was the culmination of weeks of discussions and planning after learning how much money the school system would receive, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
“We call this our dream team; not like the adjective dream but the verb dream. And we’ve got some really good ideas up there,” Perrigan said. “We have to develop an application to spend the $9 million, now that it’s been appropriated by the city. So we want to decide the highest priority as we move into that application process. Until the application is approved, we can’t start spending the money.”
This latest $9.2 million is the city division’s share of $122.7 billion ESSER [Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief] III funding included in the American Rescue Plan Act approved in March.
Just like previous rounds of federal COVID relief funding, use of the funds is highly restricted and 20% of the total must be spent to address learning loss caused by the pandemic. That can include summer programs, after-school or extended year programs and ways to address hardships encountered by economically challenged students, minorities, children with disabilities and others.
The School Board previously approved a summer camp program for all grade levels to address academic deficiencies, particularly those caused by students who didn’t attend classes in person.
“I would say at the top of the priority list are capital improvement issues — whether it’s HVAC issues, roofs, doors, windows; property acquisition and below that I think it will be behavioral support, mental health support, that we know our students drastically need. Health-wise, our students really haven’t experienced difficulties, but mental health-wise, they certainly did,” the superintendent said.
Last year, the division was able to fund a school counseling program through prior rounds of federal funding.
The division previously received about $6 million, which was invested in bipolar ionization technology to purify the air in every room in every building in the system. They also purchased extensive supplies and equipment to thoroughly clean buildings, check temperatures, modify classroom spaces and other mandated mitigation measures. They bought an additional bus for special education students, since spacing requirements limited how many could ride at a given time.
“Our biggest issue from a money standpoint is in capital needs. There are a lot of items dealing with capital improvements, whether it’s HVAC improvements, new roofs, new windows and doors, but also around spacing,” Perrigan said. “We had about 70% of our families took advantage of in-person learning. Next year, we anticipate being much closer to 100%, but in order to maintain spacing in our elementary schools that are already at capacity, we may have to add additional space.”
For a small division in a cash-strapped community, the volume of money flowing from Washington has been overwhelming.
“I’ve been in public education 26 years. You could take all the extra money we received in public education in the past 25 years and it doesn’t even come close. It pales in comparison to the amount we’ve had access to for the last nine months,” Perrigan said.
This latest round is so large primarily because a majority of U.S. school systems only offered online classes during the past year.
“For a lot of school divisions who didn’t open school back in August, this will help them get their schools open. We’ve been open. So we don’t have the same challenges that a lot of other divisions have,” Perrigan said. “We’re glad we opened early, but because we opened early, it’s making our job harder. We’ll spend the money. We want to spend it wisely in a way that has a lasting impact and not flushing money down the toilet. We’re working hard to develop a plan and an application that makes sense for today and for the future.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC