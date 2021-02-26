Watch Now: Bristol Virginia School Board to consider suing over capacity limit

“We’re trying to follow through to see what all those steps are. Obviously, this is new territory for us. It’s not a territory we want to follow but we’ve tried every remedy we can — up to this point — to try to get some relief.”

School officials are asking to count about 60 people — band members, cheerleaders, directors and chaperones and support — as participants not included in the 250 maximum.

Perrigan said the division has safely provided in-person education indoors since August for 70% of its students with relatively few cases of COVID-19. Additionally, the city has reported five new cases of the virus since Feb. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The school system is also checking to see if the City Council — its funding entity — must also approve any litigation.

Last week, Perrigan submitted a letter to Northam and state health officials asking that members of the school band and cheerleading squad not be counted in that 250 total, to allow more parents and family members to attend games.

Virginia High is scheduled to open its football season Saturday by hosting Grundy at Gene Malcolm Stadium, a venue with 5,400 seats.