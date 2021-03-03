WATCH NOW: Bristol Virginia School Board delays action on potential lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to take no immediate action challenging a gubernatorial decree in court because its football games can be played in Tennessee.
Board members met for more than 45 minutes behind closed doors with attorney Brad Stallard before emerging and voting not to file a proposed lawsuit against Gov. Ralph Northam. System officials are unhappy with Northam’s latest executive order limiting crowds at high school football games to 250 spectators due to concerns about COVID-19, while outdoor amusement facilities can have up to 1,000 spectators.
Stallard told the board he believes they have legal standing to file suit, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said afterward.
The division and local lawmakers previously wrote letters asking that school band members and cheerleaders be designated as participants so more parents and family members could attend games.
Last Saturday, Virginia High opened its football season by hosting Grundy at Bristol, Tennessee’s Stone Castle — since Tennessee completed prep football during the traditional fall season. Total attendance there was limited to 2,000 people.
“We decided to delay litigation mainly because our cheerleaders and band members are able to be considered participants on the Tennessee side,” board member Randy Alvis said following the vote. It was Alvis who made the motion to wait.
“We want the parents to be able to come and see their students as athletes, their students as band members and their students as cheerleaders — all participating. That’s what Friday nights are about. They all play active roles, and it’s a shame they have to go to Tennessee to do that,” Alvis said.
The board carefully considered its options, Alvis said, including how executive orders could impact high school graduation and other activities later this spring.
Last year, Virginia High School seniors graduated at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, due to COVID limitations in Virginia.
“I think we’re doing what’s best for the children. It’s costing us a little bit more money, but the structure that’s being handed down from Richmond is unacceptable for the families and the students,” board member Frank Goodpasture III said in seconding the Alvis motion.
Superintendent Perrigan called playing in Tennessee an “acceptable option for the time being.”
“It’s a shame our band and our cheerleaders have to cross the state line to be recognized as the participants we all value them to be,” Perrigan said. “Hopefully, we’ll see changes in Virginia that recognize the amazing contributions our band and cheerleaders make to our overall program.”
Beyond the spring sports season, Perrigan said they are also looking toward attendance guidelines for graduation, prom and other events.
“Our health metrics in Bristol haven’t been this good since the start of the pandemic, and things continue getting better. We know we can provide a safer environment. We’ve done it in our classrooms, and we know we can do it in extracurricular activities,” Perrigan said.
Perrigan noted that most schools don’t have the option of playing their home games in another state.
The division is using Virginia guidelines at the stadium, enforcing mask wearing by all fans, requiring 10 feet of distance between non-family members, separate entrances and exits, lists of who receives tickets, temperature checks and health screenings for everyone who enters the stadium, and anyone who leaves cannot reenter, Perrigan said. Band instruments are also covered to keep human particulates from going out into the air.
“We have taken our return-to-school plan and added to our extracurricular plan to make it as safe as possible for everybody,” Perrigan said. “We know how to do this responsibly. We know how to do this successfully. We just want the autonomy from the commonwealth to make these opportunities available.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC