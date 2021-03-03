WATCH NOW: Bristol Virginia School Board delays action on potential lawsuit

“We want the parents to be able to come and see their students as athletes, their students as band members and their students as cheerleaders — all participating. That’s what Friday nights are about. They all play active roles, and it’s a shame they have to go to Tennessee to do that,” Alvis said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board carefully considered its options, Alvis said, including how executive orders could impact high school graduation and other activities later this spring.

Last year, Virginia High School seniors graduated at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, due to COVID limitations in Virginia.

“I think we’re doing what’s best for the children. It’s costing us a little bit more money, but the structure that’s being handed down from Richmond is unacceptable for the families and the students,” board member Frank Goodpasture III said in seconding the Alvis motion.

Superintendent Perrigan called playing in Tennessee an “acceptable option for the time being.”

“It’s a shame our band and our cheerleaders have to cross the state line to be recognized as the participants we all value them to be,” Perrigan said. “Hopefully, we’ll see changes in Virginia that recognize the amazing contributions our band and cheerleaders make to our overall program.”