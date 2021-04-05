Watch Now: Bristol, Virginia resident receives Governor’s EMS award

ABINGDON, Va. — Theresa Kingsley-Varble already has a place picked out to display a recent award honoring the work she does.

A wall in her office displays several local awards, but this one is a big deal for the emergency medical services (EMS) provider.

Kingsley-Varble is the only EMS worker in the region to receive the 2020 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services Award, a state-level award given during a virtual presentation March 20. Eleven other providers and organizations throughout the commonwealth also received recognitions for their outstanding contributions to Virginia’s EMS system.

The annual ceremony is usually held in Norfolk, Virginia, at an EMS symposium, but the in-person gathering was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bristol, Virginia resident received the Kent J. Weber trophy for the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Leadership in EMS, a distinguished award that honors her more than 30 years of service.

Though humble and gentle-spirited, Kingsley-Varble possesses a diligent and tireless work ethic that has helped her develop into a superhero of today.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this award,” said Bill Akers Jr., MedFlight II paramedic at the Virginia State Police