Watch Now: Bristol, Virginia has solid financial 1st half of fiscal year

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia revenue collections outperformed budgeted expectations during the first six months of the fiscal year despite the financial ravages of COVID-19.
Revenues from key indicators, including local sales and restaurant meals taxes came in above projections during the period from July 1-Dec. 31, 2020, helping offset a decline in hotel lodging tax revenues.
The unaudited figures were finalized last month.
This week, City Manager Randy Eads and Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin met with the Bristol Herald Courier to discuss the city’s financial position in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and coinciding with work beginning on the city’s fiscal 2021-22 spending plan.
Overall, the city continues its comeback from a 2017 designation as Virginia’s most fiscally distressed locality. Its credit ratings are solid, there is money in the bank, money to pay bills without borrowing between real estate tax collections, and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Resort is expected to open in late 2022.
“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Eads said. “What I think citizens can be most proud of is the city is now on firmer financial footing, we have a financial plan in place to deal with the pending increase in our debt service payment, and — even prior to the casino — we’ve had developments of businesses moving into the city.
“Now that we have the casino moving in, that will be a huge influx of cash for the city with all the ancillary businesses that will come with the casino,” Eads said. “I feel confident right now, but we cannot ever forget our past as we move forward. I think we have to continue to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars so we can provide the services the citizens deserve and require.”
The city’s recent financial performance was impacted by the pandemic and widespread restrictions on businesses, which forced budget revisions last spring.
“The city had huge upward momentum entering the spring of 2020. COVID-19 obviously stalled that momentum, but we’ve followed our policies, and we followed our plan, and we are actually doing OK in the middle of a global pandemic,” Spradlin said.
Revenues
Local sales and use tax revenues were $2.01 million during the first half of the fiscal year, or about $354,000 better than projected. Restaurant and prepared meals tax revenues — which were gashed when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered restaurants to eliminate indoor dining and only offer takeout options, then later open with limited seating — were still $2.54 million, or about $401,000 above projections.
Overall local tax revenues were $5.86 million, or about $700,000 above projections, with sales tax revenues trending up 5% through the end of January, Spradlin said.
With limited big-box retailers, Eads said online shopping and greater reliance on grocers has been key.
“The pandemic hasn’t touched grocery stores. People need that as much or more than ever — not less,” Eads said.
The city had a draft budget prepared just before the pandemic hit last spring but then pulled it back and lowered projections.
“We projected our revenues to be significantly lower than they would have been, due to COVID-19. We did not know how bad COVID-19 was going to be, so we were very, very conservative in our revenue projections,” Spradlin said. “Our revenues outperformed what we projected for some line items. … COVID-19 had a significant impact, but we are doing better than projected and will have an impact in this budget cycle as well.”
A year ago, some experts forecast the pandemic would subside by late 2020. Eads expects its effects will continue to be felt throughout the remainder of this year.
Last spring, Eads and Spradlin slashed the meals tax projection 25% from $5.6 million to $4.2 million for fiscal 2020-21. Meals tax revenues were down 26% when comparing July 2020 to July 2019 and down 30% in December 2020, compared to December 2019. However, other months showed a solid rebound.
“I think a lot of credit goes to the restaurants for being able to make that switch in such a short period of time so they could keep their doors open. If they weren’t innovative, our revenue numbers might look a whole lot different,” Eads said.
Neither could explain why meals tax revenues decreased so much in the December column, but Spradlin said those run a month behind, so the December figures represent November sales.
Eads said it could have been because the region’s COVID case counts and deaths started spiking in October and rose even more in November, perhaps prompting more people to stay home.
Hotel lodging tax revenues were $619,000 for the first six months of the fiscal year, or about $54,000 below previously lowered projections.
The city experienced solid growth in lodging taxes prior to the pandemic. The original budget forecast $1.7 million in lodging tax revenues, but that was trimmed by $425,000 to $1.27 million.
“Lodging tax was as bad as we expected and has not yet recovered,” she said.
Despite all those ups and downs, the city reported an operating cash balance of $20.8 million on Dec. 31, 2020, a far cry from just a few years ago when the city regularly borrowed between $2 million and $7 million annually just to pay normal operating expenses and payroll. The city also has $1.4 million in an unassigned reserve fund.
Cost containment
The budget remains in balance thanks also to cost-cutting measures implemented last March that remain in place today, Spradlin said.
“The most significant piece was our revenues collected exceeded our expenditures. For the first six months of the fiscal year, we show a $4.4 million surplus that is a little misleading because much of it is carryover revenue. When you back that out, it’s about $1.5 million, which is in line with where we were after the first six months of the preceding fiscal year,” Spradlin said. “What is driving that are the significant budget reductions. All the departments are operating within a significantly reduced budget.”
Last March, Eads directed all city departments to try and reduce spending 15%, and they continue operating with less funding.
City spending tracked at 48.9% of budget through Dec. 31, hitting $26.48 million of the $54.1 million annual projection. Public safety, which represents about a fourth of total budgeted spending, came in at 43% of budget, or $6.87 million compared to the $7.96 million budgeted for the first six months of the fiscal year. Public works came in at 41.2%, or $502,000 under budget.
Education was at 69%, but that is due to how funding is received, Spradlin said.
Revenues for the city’s waste collections and landfill operation finished the first half of the fiscal year about $250,000 over budget, at $3.11 million, while expenditures were 49.3% of budget at $2.86 million.
Landfill operations also impacted the city’s cash balance, as nearly $600,000 was accrued to expand the landfill liner, and $346,000 was accrued toward future landfill closing costs.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC