Watch Now: Bristol, Virginia has solid financial 1st half of fiscal year

With limited big-box retailers, Eads said online shopping and greater reliance on grocers has been key.

“The pandemic hasn’t touched grocery stores. People need that as much or more than ever — not less,” Eads said.

The city had a draft budget prepared just before the pandemic hit last spring but then pulled it back and lowered projections.

“We projected our revenues to be significantly lower than they would have been, due to COVID-19. We did not know how bad COVID-19 was going to be, so we were very, very conservative in our revenue projections,” Spradlin said. “Our revenues outperformed what we projected for some line items. … COVID-19 had a significant impact, but we are doing better than projected and will have an impact in this budget cycle as well.”

A year ago, some experts forecast the pandemic would subside by late 2020. Eads expects its effects will continue to be felt throughout the remainder of this year.

Last spring, Eads and Spradlin slashed the meals tax projection 25% from $5.6 million to $4.2 million for fiscal 2020-21. Meals tax revenues were down 26% when comparing July 2020 to July 2019 and down 30% in December 2020, compared to December 2019. However, other months showed a solid rebound.