WATCH NOW: Bristol Virginia City Council selects Nave to fill vacant seat

BRISTOL, Va. — Three members of the City Council needed just over two hours Tuesday to interview two finalists before selecting Becky Nave to fill the vacant council seat.
Nave, 52, was chosen by a 3-0-1 vote following a 2-hour, 10-minute closed session, which excluded the public and news media.
Councilman Kevin Wingard — who didn’t participate in the closed session interviews — abstained from voting but was among the first to congratulate Nave after the meeting was over. He objected to holding the interviews and any deliberation in closed session, saying the process should unfold in public.
Jacob Holmes, legislative director for state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-
Bristol, was the other finalist and immediately congratulated Nave once the vote was finished.
“I am extremely honored and humbled that they selected me,” Nave said after the meeting. “I’m excited to keep Bristol moving forward, super excited to be part of all the development that is going on and to be able to make decisions to keep us moving forward. I’m just really thankful for the faith that the council had in selecting me.”
She is to take the oath of office today.
Nave was one of eight applicants for the seat formerly held by Councilman Kevin Mumpower, who resigned last month after five years due to greater obligations with his job in Michigan. Nave becomes the fourth woman to serve on Bristol Virginia City Council, following Anne Corley, Vicie Dotson and Catherine Brillhart.
For the past five years, she has worked as senior development specialist with the Virginia Tourism Corp., serving all of Southwest Virginia. She previously worked for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, People Inc. of Virginia and briefly at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
She felt that experience gave her an edge on the other candidates.
“I think my experience [mattered]. I have a very diverse background,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot with community-based programs and community development programs.”
Mayor Anthony Farnum expressed appreciation to all of the candidates.
“It was a very tough decision. Both candidates we spoke to tonight were very well qualified,” Farnum said after the meeting. “We tried to talk about a lot of issues, a lot of subjects, because there are a lot of things going on in the city. Some things are going great; some things we still need to work on. She came out as the favorite. I’m real excited for her. I think she’ll be a great asset to the City Council.”
Nave presently serves as regional director on the board of Civil War Trails, is the Virginia representative to the Blue Ridge Parkway board of directors and participates on the marketing committees of The Crooked Road and ’Round the Mountain.
A Twin City native, Nave is finalizing a Master of Business Administration degree from Louisiana State University-Shreveport, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King University in Bristol and has an associate degree from New River Community College.
