WATCH NOW: Bristol Virginia City Council selects Nave to fill vacant seat

For the past five years, she has worked as senior development specialist with the Virginia Tourism Corp., serving all of Southwest Virginia. She previously worked for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, People Inc. of Virginia and briefly at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

She felt that experience gave her an edge on the other candidates.

“I think my experience [mattered]. I have a very diverse background,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot with community-based programs and community development programs.”

Mayor Anthony Farnum expressed appreciation to all of the candidates.

“It was a very tough decision. Both candidates we spoke to tonight were very well qualified,” Farnum said after the meeting. “We tried to talk about a lot of issues, a lot of subjects, because there are a lot of things going on in the city. Some things are going great; some things we still need to work on. She came out as the favorite. I’m real excited for her. I think she’ll be a great asset to the City Council.”

Nave presently serves as regional director on the board of Civil War Trails, is the Virginia representative to the Blue Ridge Parkway board of directors and participates on the marketing committees of The Crooked Road and ’Round the Mountain.

A Twin City native, Nave is finalizing a Master of Business Administration degree from Louisiana State University-Shreveport, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King University in Bristol and has an associate degree from New River Community College.

