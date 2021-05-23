Watch Now: Bristol, Virginia City about to implement new address system

Similar tests at two prominent downtown businesses revealed similar — since repaired — location glitches caused by the computer server that controlled each voice over the IP phone system, he said.

“People assume 911 just works, but there are so many things with the way data has leap-frogged past the ability of a 911 system … data has increased faster than phone systems can keep track of and the biggest hurdle will be the voice over IP phones,” Miller said.

“I get it people are mad because you’re changing your address,” he said. “How mad are you going to be if you dial 911 and they don’t show up? Not because they don’t want to; they just simply can’t find you.”

The new system also includes something called Rapid SOS, a secure web-based data platform that improves location information of mobile phone callers to 911. It is designed to provide accuracy to within 10 feet and calculates elevation, in case the person is upstairs or downstairs.

The new system will also allow 911 centers to receive text messaging.

The city is asking residents to place new address information on their residence, business or mailbox as soon as possible. Once implemented, the system is designed to work with both the old or new address for up to one year, Miller said.

“The biggest thing people need to do is get new numbers on their mailbox and their house,” Miller said. “The mailbox is there for mail purposes; 911 only requires numbers be posted on the house. That’s where a lot of failures come in with 911, simply because a lot of people don’t identify their home — they think the number on the mailbox is enough. But that creates real serious life safety issues.”

