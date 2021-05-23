Watch Now: Bristol, Virginia City about to implement new address system

More than 7,000 Bristol, Virginia residents are changing their addresses to conform to new emergency digital 911 technology, which is forcing city election officials to make corresponding changes to the city’s voter rolls.
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia is days away from implementing its new, next-generation 911 emergency communications system — culminating a four-year process that recently generated public consternation over requiring widespread address changes.
The new system, which is designed to pinpoint the location of callers in emergency situations, prompted about 7,600 address changes among the city’s approximately 17,000 residents and property owners, city GIS [geographic information system] Coordinator Kelly Miller told the Bristol Herald Courier last week.
It was originally expected to go live April 30, but several factors delayed its implementation.
“We are right on the cusp on going live with all of these new addresses into the system,” Miller said. “The only thing holding us back is 12 different telephone providers — landline or voice over IP [internet protocol networks]. Every one of those companies has to update their data back to CenturyLink, who is the 911 holder for our region. When those get done, everything will go live in our 911 system, probably in the next couple of weeks.”
Original 911 systems were built on analog technology and landline phones, but the prevalence of digital mobile phone networks is forcing localities to upgrade.
The wholesale readdressing was needed, Miller said, to fix widespread issues with existing street and road naming and numbering and based, in part, on historic data from 911 calls. The ultimate goal, he said, is to minimize errors and make 911 service more efficient for anyone facing a life-threatening situation.
The changes are also intended to improve the accuracy of mail and package delivery plus online mapping programs for in-vehicle navigation.
The new 911 system’s numbering is based off data points along the center line of streets and roads and the location standard is to 1/100th of a mile. Miller said the most “daunting” part of the process has been cleaning up data.
“For example, the United States Post Office has never deleted an address in the city. Every business that ever existed in the [closed] Bristol Mall still had an active address. Structures that hadn’t been used in over 50 years still had an active address at the U.S. Post Office,” Miller said.
Another part of the challenge was agencies, including the Postal Service, Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles and Department of Elections, couldn’t readily integrate the city’s new address data into their systems. Local election officials are manually implementing all the changes into their voter information files and the post office had to mesh the changes within its 20 mail hauling routes serving the city’s 24201 and 24202 zip codes, Miller said.
Then there was the abundance of similar street names, which have long challenged 911 operators and emergency responders.
“We had nine streets that begin with Spring, four Lawrence avenues, three Highlands avenues, Highland Drive and Highland Road, spread throughout the entire city. If I dispatch somebody to Highland Avenue that should have gone to Highland Drive, that’s a 15-minute drive-time difference under blue or red lights, just by giving the wrong suffix,” Miller said. “We have Lee Court, Lee Street, Lee Highway and Lee Lane.”
Emergency responders told Miller it can take years to memorize those nuances for a city that is just 13 square miles.
During this process, the city added about 1,700 address points to the 911 system, 327 road segment names were changed and more than 100 new street names were added.
Going forward, all new street names have to be approved through the city’s GIS and 911 departments, rather than the city’s Planning Commission.
“Do they sound alike? Do they have a peculiar spelling? Anything that could be problematic to 911,” he said. “We drew a hard line in the sand. There will be no more Cabela Drive or Tinseltown Drive [two shuttered businesses]. You do not name roads after existing businesses because you set yourself up for failure.”
Miller also cited a number of other examples where street numbers were out of sequence or otherwise confusing.
“With the previous addresses, they did what they thought was correct. There was no hard standard on how addressing was to be done. And addressing jumps all over the place, all over the entire city,” he said.
All that is exacerbated by the predominance of mobile phones, some of which don’t display the caller’s location information when calling 911.
In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city received 33,224 calls to its 911 emergency communications center. Seventy-six percent of those — over 25,000 — came from cellular phones and no location information appeared on 911 operator screens on more than 7,000 of those mobile calls.
“We tried to take a hard look at everything that has historically been problematic for dispatchers. I get it that it’s inconvenient for people to change their addresses. It’s a pain in the butt,” Miller said. “But when you can plainly see 911 has faults being generated by bad street naming, non-sequential addressing, and odds and evens not where they should be. You take that and look that 76% of all 911 calls [in 2019] were made from a cell phone. We’re creating a perfect storm for citizens literally to not be able to be found.”
He cited one example where a call 911 connection was so poor neither side could hear the other and no location appeared on screen. After the caller hung up, dispatchers called back three times but were only able to leave a voicemail message. Several minutes later, another call — from the mobile phone of a family member — was completed and medical personnel were dispatched.
Miller found some other, surprising challenges within the existing 911 system.
One day Miller dialed 911 while standing inside the city’s 911 dispatch center and the call was answered by Bristol, Tennessee. When it was switched back to the Virginia center, an incorrect location appeared on the screen.
Miller and a police officer then performed a similar test at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum but, instead of showing the museum’s Virginia location, dispatchers saw the call as coming from the BCM headquarters on State Street in Tennessee. That issue was quickly corrected, he said.
Similar tests at two prominent downtown businesses revealed similar — since repaired — location glitches caused by the computer server that controlled each voice over the IP phone system, he said.
“People assume 911 just works, but there are so many things with the way data has leap-frogged past the ability of a 911 system … data has increased faster than phone systems can keep track of and the biggest hurdle will be the voice over IP phones,” Miller said.
“I get it people are mad because you’re changing your address,” he said. “How mad are you going to be if you dial 911 and they don’t show up? Not because they don’t want to; they just simply can’t find you.”
The new system also includes something called Rapid SOS, a secure web-based data platform that improves location information of mobile phone callers to 911. It is designed to provide accuracy to within 10 feet and calculates elevation, in case the person is upstairs or downstairs.
The new system will also allow 911 centers to receive text messaging.
The city is asking residents to place new address information on their residence, business or mailbox as soon as possible. Once implemented, the system is designed to work with both the old or new address for up to one year, Miller said.
“The biggest thing people need to do is get new numbers on their mailbox and their house,” Miller said. “The mailbox is there for mail purposes; 911 only requires numbers be posted on the house. That’s where a lot of failures come in with 911, simply because a lot of people don’t identify their home — they think the number on the mailbox is enough. But that creates real serious life safety issues.”
