WATCH NOW: Bristol, Va. continues working to address its debt issues

Of that $107 million total, $50 million of general obligation debt is assigned to The Falls commercial center and $35 million is attached to the city’s landfill.

Over the past five years, city officials have worked to set aside extra money to help pay down the debt in conjunction with restructuring to take advantage of lower interest rates.

During this fiscal year, for example, the city applied more than $786,000 of savings gained through refinancing to help make the $5.94 million debt service payment.

“The city has $2 million in debt service reserve. That’s part of the debt service plan that has been instrumental for the city as we talk about how we’ll meet the escalating debt payments that are coming,” Spradlin said. “In fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020, we were able to take $1 million for debt service reserve. It’s part of that plan that gets us into fiscal year 2026.

“It’s huge for the city of Bristol because there was a time when getting from where we were to where we knew the debt service would be seemed almost impossible. We have a written plan. It doesn’t mean it’s not without challenges, but we have a plan in place that is workable and those monies in our debt service reserve are instrumental to that plan,” she said.