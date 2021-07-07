WATCH NOW: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion unveils schedule

“It’s a very exciting time for us. It’s kind of a scary time, too, because we had a year without having a festival, so we’re getting back into the swing of it. We’ re just trying to dot all our i’s and cross all our t’s to make sure we’ve taken care of everything,” according to Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “We’ve got a heck of a lineup. Our downtown businesses are so ready to have this festival back in our downtown, so I feel like we’re once again going to roll out the red carpet, and everybody’s going to have a great time.”