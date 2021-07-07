WATCH NOW: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion unveils schedule

BRISTOL, Va. — A year after being forced to cancel the 20th anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion due to COVID-19, festival organizers Tuesday unveiled when headliners Tanya Tucker, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and others will perform at this September’s event.
The lineup will look much the same as it would have in 2020, featuring other headliners, including Blackberry Smoke, The SteelDrivers, Yola, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage and Hayes Carll onstage Sept. 10-12 in downtown Bristol.
“It’s a very exciting time for us. It’s kind of a scary time, too, because we had a year without having a festival, so we’re getting back into the swing of it. We’ re just trying to dot all our i’s and cross all our t’s to make sure we’ve taken care of everything,” according to Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “We’ve got a heck of a lineup. Our downtown businesses are so ready to have this festival back in our downtown, so I feel like we’re once again going to roll out the red carpet, and everybody’s going to have a great time.”
In response to state health guidelines, the festival will not require attendees to wear masks and won’t ask for vaccination status, Ross said.
“When Tennessee and Virginia took away their mask mandates, we felt like we should do that too,” Ross said. “There is no way we can take everyone’s temperature that comes here. I think we’ll still see some masks out in the crowd, but we are not mandating them. We just ask if you’re having COVID-19 symptoms or you’ve been sick, please stay home, take care of yourself, and don’t put others at risk.”
The Sept. 10 schedule features Folk Soul Revival and The SteelDrivers on the Piedmont stage, Lonesome River Band will headline at the mural stage, Cumberland Square Park will feature Amythyst Kiah and Yola while Hayes Carll and Tanya Tucker will close out the State Street stage, music committee Chairman Brent Treash said.
Also on Friday night, a special Farm and Fun Time live radio show will feature Nora Brown, Sierra Ferrell, Madison Cunningham and Bill And The Belles.
Saturday’s headliner shows include the final Rhythm & Roots show by Folk Soul Revival on the Piedmont stage, Darin and Brooke Aldridge top the bill at the mural stage, Cumberland Square features Dr. Dog, while Steel Woods and Blackberry Smoke are featured on State Street, Treash said.
On Sunday, Piedmont closes with Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett, Rhonda Vincent will perform at the mural stage, Cumberland Square features Town Mountain and longtime festival favorite Scythian while Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit close out the State Street stage, Treash said.
“Sunday has always been a little bit of a secret for us locals here, so the world is about to find out just how special that final day of Rhythm & Roots really is. Don’t miss a Sunday show; I promise you will not want to miss Sunday on State Street,” he said.
A pre-festival show featuring Cruz Contreras and friends was also announced. It will be held at the McGlothlin Performance Theatre in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Organizers also unveiled this year’s commemorative poster, artwork by Matt Bridges, that features the head and tuning keys of what resembles a Gibson Epiphone acoustic guitar bannering “20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.”
The annual poster, festival T-shirts and a separate poster featuring all 20 of the past festival posters is also available at the BCM Museum store.
Each year, the festival relies on the efforts of hundreds of volunteers, and organizers are optimistic that people will again support the event.
“We hope so,” Ross said when asked if they will have sufficient numbers of volunteers. “It is a concern because people are having trouble getting employees to come back to work. So you wonder if it will affect us too. We’re hopeful we’ll have what we need to make this the best festival yet.”
Each volunteer receives a one-day ticket to the festival and a T-shirt for each shift they work.
A weekend three-day pass is now available for $115; individual day tickets are $50 for Friday, $70 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Tickets to the Thursday night show are $40.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC