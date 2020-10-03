Watch now: Bristol Regional celebrates new pediatric emergency department

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Friday, in true pandemic fashion, Bristol Regional Medical Center celebrated its new pediatric emergency department through a Zoom meeting.
A small group of Ballad Health staff and local leaders, all wearing masks, gathered in front of the department’s entrance, praised the new center and cut a ribbon.
“The pediatric ER will change, for the better, the way children in our service area receive care when they’re experiencing an emergency,” Dr. Chad Couch, Bristol Regional’s interim CEO, said during the celebration.
The J.D. Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department — which Bristol Regional developed in partnership with Niswonger Children’s Hospital — aims to expand access to pediatric care for children in Sullivan County and Southwest Virginia, according to a Friday statement from Ballad Health.
The department was named for J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder, who were “longtime supporters of Ballad Health hospitals and programs,” the statement said. A $1.2 million donation in their honor, along with funding from Ballad Health, financed its creation.
Couch said the new children’s ER was something Ballad Health committed to during its merger, with the goal of expanding access to pediatric care in the region.
He said by phone Friday afternoon that Niswonger in Johnson City is the only children’s hospital in the region.
For families in the Bristol and Southwest Virginia area, he said, “it’s a significant benefit ... to be able to have that pediatric expertise so much closer to where they’re located.”
The department — which officially opened Sept. 1 — has its own entrance and waiting area for families of patients, as well as a nurses’ station, a triage area and four dedicated pediatric exam rooms. The space also features bright colors and decorations designed to make kids feel more comfortable.
But Lisa Carter said her favorite aspect of the new kids’ ER is the child life specialists working there.
“They specialize in normalizing the hospital experience ... for children,” Carter, the CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health’s vice president of pediatric services, said in a Friday interview.
“Those team members can really work with kids to make it not so scary,” she added about the child life specialists. “Any time you take care of children, that is a resource that is just invaluable.”
Couch said that Bristol Regional provides emergency care to around 500 children each month.
“But ... as awareness of the pediatric department spreads, our hope is that that volume will increase over time,” he said.
Carter echoed Couch’s hopes.
“I get really excited when we are able to expand services that really can reach the underserved,” she said. “When you go out into some of the rural areas in our communities, [you] find that there are truly people who need health care.”
