Watch now: Bristol Regional celebrates new pediatric emergency department

For families in the Bristol and Southwest Virginia area, he said, “it’s a significant benefit ... to be able to have that pediatric expertise so much closer to where they’re located.”

The department — which officially opened Sept. 1 — has its own entrance and waiting area for families of patients, as well as a nurses’ station, a triage area and four dedicated pediatric exam rooms. The space also features bright colors and decorations designed to make kids feel more comfortable.

But Lisa Carter said her favorite aspect of the new kids’ ER is the child life specialists working there.

“They specialize in normalizing the hospital experience ... for children,” Carter, the CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health’s vice president of pediatric services, said in a Friday interview.

“Those team members can really work with kids to make it not so scary,” she added about the child life specialists. “Any time you take care of children, that is a resource that is just invaluable.”

Couch said that Bristol Regional provides emergency care to around 500 children each month.

“But ... as awareness of the pediatric department spreads, our hope is that that volume will increase over time,” he said.