Watch Now: Bristol man survives virus, but now faces long-term health issues

Mike Groseclose could barely breathe.
In the heat of August 2020, Groseclose drove himself to the emergency room of Bristol Regional Medical Center.
But he was sucking down the wind of his vehicle’s air conditioning just to stay alive.
Groseclose, 67, struggled on his way into the hospital in Bristol, Tennessee, where he collapsed. And emergency medical personnel placed him on oxygen within 30 seconds.
Thus marks the opening scene of a 31-day stay at the hospital for Groseclose, a COVID-19 survivor and retired sporting goods salesman.
“I didn’t know that I was out of air,” he said.
Groseclose, of Bristol, Virginia, cannot specifically pinpoint where he picked up the coronavirus. But he figures it might have come from a brief visit to an auto auction on the outskirts of Bristol, where he walked past a few men who were smoking and spitting. And no one wore a mask — not even Groseclose.
Four days later, Groseclose was sick with the potentially-deadly COVID-19.
‘Angels carried him in’
Growing up in Bristol, Virginia, Groseclose played both basketball and baseball for Virginia High School before graduating in 1972. “He was Mr. Everything,” said his sister, Becky McCloud.
McCloud, 71, of Bristol, Virginia, urged Groseclose to seek medical attention after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“He had been sick for five days,” McCloud said. “He had on and off fever.”
McCloud told her younger brother to take an ambulance to the hospital. He didn’t. Groseclose drove on his own — with his face in the air conditioning unit.
“He was trying to breathe the air to breathe. He parked his car in the parking lot and how he got into the emergency services, angels carried him in,” McCloud said.
Hospital stay
For Groseclose, fighting COVID-19 in the Bristol hospital meant battling boredom and the isolation of being away from all familiar faces, including his sister and two sons.
“I didn’t see anybody in person to talk to other than doctors,” Groseclose recalled.
But he did call his sister.
“While he was in the hospital, I was the main contact person,” said McCloud.
Still, because the virus is so contagious, she was not allowed to visit her brother when she brought him a razor and housecoat.
“He had his cellphone,” she said. “He could call me. But knowing you can’t go see anybody is just the worst. You couldn’t go in and see for yourself.”
Groseclose lost his appetite and shed 30 pounds during his monthlong stay.
Inside, the doors were locked and accessed by special codes, he said.
“They didn’t want to spread anything,” he said.
Groseclose grew weak.
“I didn’t move out of that daggone bed for 21 days,” he said. “I got pneumonia. I didn’t want to move much.”
McCloud worried, day after day.
“He was awfully, awfully sick,” she said. “I didn’t know if he was going to make it or not because Mike only has one kidney.”
Oxygen was essential, Groseclose said.
“I had the oxygen in my nose in my bed, and they had the machines going,” he said.
Slowly, Groseclose recovered with physical therapy.
“Eventually, they wanted me to walk the entire thing in the hall, one end to the other,” he said.
Initially, Groseclose figured he might have been healthy enough to handle this virus.
He never smoked. His lungs were clear, he said.
As it turned out, that fact may have actually saved his life.
In the hospital, one doctor told him, “If you would have smoked cigarettes, we would have been wheeling you out of here in a different way.”
Never fully recover
Groseclose eventually left the hospital, but he faced more days of quarantine at home, where his sister would leave groceries outside until she was able to see him again.
More recently, Groseclose has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Now, he stands as a coronavirus survivor, though he must deal with the resulting scarred lungs and short-term memory loss, he said.
Groseclose fights the lung ailment by taking oxygen twice a day.
But he’s puzzled by no longer being able to recall some of the simplest things, he said with a sigh.
“I don’t think I’m going to fully recover,” Groseclose said. “It affects people apparently really, really differently.”
