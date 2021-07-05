Watch Now: Bristol hosts Fourth of July parade

Spring Winge took a front-row seat on a brick planter, just in time for Bristol’s Fourth of July parade on Sunday afternoon.

The patriotic parade provided a 15-minute-long spectacle of trucks, flags, sirens and pedestrians going down State Street at 5 p.m.

And it was a welcome sight for postal carrier Bert Whittaker, 58, who stood on the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and State Street and said, “I’ve been watching these parades since the late ’60s.”

Winge, 43, overlooked the sidewalks of State Street on Sunday and said, “It’s actually a pretty good little turnout.”

Still, her husband, Richard Winge, 47, said, “There’s not enough … it’s not like it used to be.”

Bristol’s parades of 2020 were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Sunday’s parade marked the first parade in Bristol since the Christmas parade was held in 2019.

“I think it’s a good thing that the parade is open back up to the community,” said Spring Winge, a Bank of America vendor who lives in Bristol, Tennessee.

Even so, she said, “We need more community involvement.”