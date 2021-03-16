WATCH NOW: Boone Lake water levels are rising again

KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- Boone Lake’s waters will begin creeping higher again this week and could reach their normal summer levels by July—a sign that the Tennessee Valley Authority is approaching the finish line with a major, multi-year repair of Boone Dam.
But anyone starting to daydream about zipping their boat over a restored lake this July should keep their hopes in check: A TVA official said Monday the waters will only reach that normal level if the updated dam passes some structural tests, and he warned people to be on guard for extra debris that could accompany the water level increase.
TVA’s project to repair the dam began after a sinkhole was found near its control building and muddy water began seeping from the base of its earthen section in fall 2014—signs of internal erosion that could prove dangerous if unaddressed, according to Boone Dam Technical Project Manager Chris Saucier.
On Monday, inside a TVA trailer near the dam, Saucier brushed his hand over a diagram showing a side view of the earthen section’s above- and below-ground structures. His team finished pumping grout into the gaps between the rocks below the structure, he said. And in January, a huge concrete wall was inserted through the center of the earthen section and into the rock below it.
Since then, Saucier said, he and his crew have been testing the soundness of that wall. They’re now ready to test its performance further by raising the water level an average of 2 feet per week. Meanwhile, the way water moves under and around the dam will also be tested, he said, since the repairs have significantly changed its structure.
“By putting this [wall] in and doing this grouting, we’ve really installed a new dam,” he said. “We need to know what the new usual, normal pattern of water flow is around the site. Because that way, 20, 30 years from now, if there’s something else funny that happens, we’d be able to see it in one of these instruments. … ”
If all goes as planned, the lake could reach its regular summer water level of 1,380 feet this July. But Saucier stressed that TVA’s long-term aim is to get the reservoir back to normal, post-repair operations by July 2022, not July 2021.
He also had a request for the public: Be on the lookout for more trees, logs and trash in the water.
“This [lake] has now been down for … six years, so it’s been down at this level longer than it ever has been in its entire 70-year history,” Saucier said. “We’re expecting, when the pool starts to come up, there will be a lot of debris out on the lake … people are going to need to be very careful. ...”
Val Kosmider said he’s already seen “extraordinarily more” debris in Boone Lake than usual recently, and some of it seems related to the water level increasing between 5 and 10 feet last October.
A board member and former president of the Boone Lake Association, Kosmider said the BLA has worked closely with TVA to keep the lake clean in recent years. His crews have been busier than ever helping residents haul their property out of reach of the rising water, as well as scooping loads of debris from the lake.
But Kosmider said he’s “tremendously excited” about the prospect of the lake hitting its pre-repair levels after years of waiting.
“Everybody’s on board and there seems to be more enthusiasm and more excitement and more participation than we’ve seen in a long time surrounding Boone, so we’re pretty excited about it,” Kosmider said.
“If you go around the lake, the marinas have made huge investments in new docks and infrastructure,” he added. “That tells me that they’re expecting a lot of excitement and a lot of activity [at the lake].”
