WATCH NOW: Boone Lake water levels are rising again

“By putting this [wall] in and doing this grouting, we’ve really installed a new dam,” he said. “We need to know what the new usual, normal pattern of water flow is around the site. Because that way, 20, 30 years from now, if there’s something else funny that happens, we’d be able to see it in one of these instruments. … ”

If all goes as planned, the lake could reach its regular summer water level of 1,380 feet this July. But Saucier stressed that TVA’s long-term aim is to get the reservoir back to normal, post-repair operations by July 2022, not July 2021.

He also had a request for the public: Be on the lookout for more trees, logs and trash in the water.

“This [lake] has now been down for … six years, so it’s been down at this level longer than it ever has been in its entire 70-year history,” Saucier said. “We’re expecting, when the pool starts to come up, there will be a lot of debris out on the lake … people are going to need to be very careful. ...”

Val Kosmider said he’s already seen “extraordinarily more” debris in Boone Lake than usual recently, and some of it seems related to the water level increasing between 5 and 10 feet last October.