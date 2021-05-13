Watch Now: Boone Lake expecting fish boom as lake levels rise

He and the other fisheries biologists said the electrical current doesn’t hurt fish and only stuns them for a few seconds — but they added that you definitely don’t want to fall off the boat when it’s live.

From the tank on the boat, Mollish lifted a trio of the black bass that anglers vie for, along with a longnose gar, some bluegills and a gaping catfish. He said the team examines and logs details about every fish, including its weight and length, how well it seems to be eating and whether it has any parasites, lesions or other abnormalities.

“When fish are stressed, they’re more likely to get parasites,” he said. “We haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary so far [during this survey]— that’s a great thing. Everything’s looked pretty normal.”

Justice said that such surveys, which also include information about insects and creatures living in the lakebed, give him and his colleagues a good sense of the lake’s overall status as well as the health of its fish.

“It’s kind of a physical for the reservoir,” he said. “[Fish are] the canary in the coal mine.”