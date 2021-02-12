 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Blood drive underway at future site of Hard Rock Bristol casino
‘There has been a blood shortage’
Drive for donors

WATCH NOW: Blood drive underway at future site of Hard Rock Bristol casino

Marsh Hard Rock Blood Drive 01

Marsh Regional’s Kandace Drew checks on Roy Dale Clark III of Kingsport as he finishes his donation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Blood Drive.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Saying the need for blood donations is as great or greater than ever, Marsh Regional Blood Center kicked off the first day of a two-day blood drive Thursday at the former Bristol Mall.

A steady stream of donors filed into bloodmobiles in the parking area after being screened inside the former Sears store — the future site of the Hard Rock Bristol casino. The drive was a cooperative effort between Hard Rock, Marsh and the Bristol Herald Courier.

Marsh Hard Rock Blood Drive 02

A two-day blood drive by Marsh Regional Blood Center at the future home of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino started on Thursday and continues until 6 p.m. on Friday at the former Bristol Mall.

“We need about 120 units every day to serve the hospitals in our community,” center Director Steffanie Sukel said. “There has been a blood shortage because of the pandemic. Businesses are closed, schools are closed and that has affected donations. We’re definitely encouraging the community to come out and support us.”

After a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Ballad Health System recently restarted non-emergency surgical procedures across its network of hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That has increased the need for blood donations.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, in good health and not taking antibiotics, Sukel said. Anyone who has taken the COVID vaccine must wait at least two days before donating blood.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are also asked to donate convalescent plasma, which is used to treat those hospitalized patients suffering the effects of the virus. Plasma donations are not being accepted at this event, Sukel said, but anyone wishing to donate is urged to contact their local blood donation center.

Marsh Hard Rock Blood Drive 04

Marsh Regional's Taryn Williams checks on Sharron Webb of Bluff City, Tennessee, as she finishes her donation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Blood Drive.

Hosting the drive was an opportunity for the casino developers to further engage with the community, Lindsey Holman, community relations manager, said Thursday.

“We just wanted to help increase our blood donations and plasma donations throughout the region,” Holman said. “We know they’re low and elective surgeries just started back up and we wanted to continue to invest in our community with the Herald Courier and Marsh to increase those donations.”

City voters approved the casino concept last November and the Virginia Lottery Board recently released its preliminary regulations. Casino operators can begin to apply for a state gaming license in April and the review process is expected to take several months.

Holman said much work is occurring behind the scenes as they prepare to go through the regulatory review.

Marsh Hard Rock Blood Drive 03

Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional Blood Center, talks about the two-day blood drive at the future home of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia.

“We have strong local roots here. Our investors are local investors — Mr. McGlothlin and Mr. Stacy — they are committed to this community and Hard Rock is as well, being the managing partner,” Holman said. “We just want to be part of this community and this [blood drive] is another example of how we’re investing in the community.”

Interested donors can call 423-652-0014 or visit www.marshblood.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated and all eligible blood donors are invited to attend.

As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood — and donations to Marsh Regional help local people. Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

The blood drive continues today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

+2
Grenade tragedy struck Abingdon boy two days before Christmas
Grenade tragedy struck Abingdon boy two days before Christmas

The first information released to the public about an explosion in Abingdon that killed a 12-year-old boy two days before Christmas came that night at 7:16 p.m. Town officials tweeted a message on Alert Abingdon: "EXPLOSION at 269 KING ST ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. December 23, 2020 at 07:11 PM."

