WATCH NOW: Blood drive underway at future site of Hard Rock Bristol casino

BRISTOL, Va. — Saying the need for blood donations is as great or greater than ever, Marsh Regional Blood Center kicked off the first day of a two-day blood drive Thursday at the former Bristol Mall.

A steady stream of donors filed into bloodmobiles in the parking area after being screened inside the former Sears store — the future site of the Hard Rock Bristol casino. The drive was a cooperative effort between Hard Rock, Marsh and the Bristol Herald Courier.

“We need about 120 units every day to serve the hospitals in our community,” center Director Steffanie Sukel said. “There has been a blood shortage because of the pandemic. Businesses are closed, schools are closed and that has affected donations. We’re definitely encouraging the community to come out and support us.”

After a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Ballad Health System recently restarted non-emergency surgical procedures across its network of hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That has increased the need for blood donations.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, in good health and not taking antibiotics, Sukel said. Anyone who has taken the COVID vaccine must wait at least two days before donating blood.