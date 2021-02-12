WATCH NOW: Blood drive underway at future site of Hard Rock Bristol casino

BRISTOL, Va. — Saying the need for blood donations is as great or greater than ever, Marsh Regional Blood Center kicked off the first day of a two-day blood drive Thursday at the former Bristol Mall.
A steady stream of donors filed into bloodmobiles in the parking area after being screened inside the former Sears store — the future site of the Hard Rock Bristol casino. The drive was a cooperative effort between Hard Rock, Marsh and the Bristol Herald Courier.
“We need about 120 units every day to serve the hospitals in our community,” center Director Steffanie Sukel said. “There has been a blood shortage because of the pandemic. Businesses are closed, schools are closed and that has affected donations. We’re definitely encouraging the community to come out and support us.”
After a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Ballad Health System recently restarted non-emergency surgical procedures across its network of hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That has increased the need for blood donations.
Donors must be at least 17 years old, in good health and not taking antibiotics, Sukel said. Anyone who has taken the COVID vaccine must wait at least two days before donating blood.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 are also asked to donate convalescent plasma, which is used to treat those hospitalized patients suffering the effects of the virus. Plasma donations are not being accepted at this event, Sukel said, but anyone wishing to donate is urged to contact their local blood donation center.
Hosting the drive was an opportunity for the casino developers to further engage with the community, Lindsey Holman, community relations manager, said Thursday.
“We just wanted to help increase our blood donations and plasma donations throughout the region,” Holman said. “We know they’re low and elective surgeries just started back up and we wanted to continue to invest in our community with the Herald Courier and Marsh to increase those donations.”
City voters approved the casino concept last November and the Virginia Lottery Board recently released its preliminary regulations. Casino operators can begin to apply for a state gaming license in April and the review process is expected to take several months.
Holman said much work is occurring behind the scenes as they prepare to go through the regulatory review.
“We have strong local roots here. Our investors are local investors — Mr. McGlothlin and Mr. Stacy — they are committed to this community and Hard Rock is as well, being the managing partner,” Holman said. “We just want to be part of this community and this [blood drive] is another example of how we’re investing in the community.”
Interested donors can call 423-652-0014 or visit www.marshblood.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated and all eligible blood donors are invited to attend.
As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood — and donations to Marsh Regional help local people. Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
The blood drive continues today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
