WATCH NOW: Bird is the word for retired Atkins man

ATKINS, Va. --- Even Mike Evans doesn’t quite understand his own fascination with birds.

Evans just loves birds and other things in nature, but particularly birds. He’s traveled the world to catch fleeting glimpses of seldom-seen-before species. He once drove all the way to Maine to see an Atlantic puffin bird.

The hobby makes him happy, the 65-year-old retiree said, while scanning the shelves in his Atkins, Virginia workshop, counting dozens of bird houses he’s constructed for his feathered friends in just the past few months.

These are no run-of-the-mill birdhouses. Through his garage business, Lonesome Dove Woodcraft, Evans builds and sells species-specific houses designed for different types of birds.

He’s probably made about 250 of the specialty birdhouses since he began four years ago, selling them at local craft fairs and through Etsy, an e-commerce company.

His backyard on Crowe Hollow Road is a sanctuary, of sorts, as he watched a Carolina Chickadee and a Tufted Titmouse dart back and forth to feeders.

‘I don’t know,” said Evans, “it just seems like my love of birds started when I was a kid.”

Living in a remote area of Smyth County, Evans and his family didn’t have indoor plumbing until he was 8 years old. “The last chore of the night was a trot to the outhouse. On one of my trips, a whippoorwill landed on the roof of the outhouse and started singing,” Evans recalled.

“I was absolutely enthralled. I didn’t know if it was a beast or a bird until my dad cleared up the mystery. I think that’s what flipped the switch on a life-long fascination with all of nature.

“Back then, my dad was a naturalist and didn’t know it,” Evans said. “He had an intuitive love of nature and science, and he instilled in me that same love for all of nature.”

Birding Life List

Evans went on to earn a degree in wildlife management and forest technology from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Alleghany County, Virginia. While a student, he enrolled in an ornithology class that, according to him, “changed my life.”

He began compiling a birding life list, a cumulative record of the species of birds an individual birder successfully identifies. During that time, he recorded about 150 types of birds. Decades later, the list has grown to a nearly 1,000 birds he has positively identified in the wild.

Evans saw many species of birds during his travels when he was a federal law enforcement officer with the United States Forest Service.

He was often required to travel to hurricanes, fires, and other natural disasters in the world. In 1980, he spent 43 days as a helicopter manager flying in and out of the blast zone after Mount St. Helens erupted.

His own recreational birding trips have led him to places like Morocco, Spain, Italy, Azores, Canada, Trinidad, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

“When I travel, it’s to bird,” he said with a grin.

Evans said his prized birding life list book will go to his 13-year-old grandson one day when the time is right.

Handcrafted bird houses

After retiring in 2013, Evans decided to use his leisure hours making birdhouses for select varieties of birds.

“I wanted to build cavity nest boxes that were about the birds and not about the yard art,” he explained.

Conferring with Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the builder learned the best ways to fashion the houses for small birds that nest in cavities.

“There are about 1,000 nesting species of birds in North America,” he said. “As few as 85 of them will nest in cavities like hollow trees and other holes.”

The introductions of invasive species like the European starling have left many native North American species needing a little extra assistance with cavity nests.”

Furnishing nesting boxes for birds---particularly the smaller varieties--- provides a safe place for birds to build their nests and protects them from the elements and predators.

In recent years, the use of pressure treated fence posts and the harvesting of dead standing trees for fuel wood have eliminated natural nesting areas for these birds.

Four models

Evans builds four different models of bird houses that accommodate about 24 of the most common cavity-nesting species, including the Eastern blue bird, tree swallows, all seven of the North American species of chickadees, all five North American species of titmice, nuthatches, and two species of wrens.

The sizes and dimension of the entrance holes are critical for building species specific birdhouses.

Evans explained the Eastern blue bird can squeeze into an entrance hole that is exactly one and one-half inches in diameter. But, if the hole is any larger, a European starling, a very aggressive bird, will outcompete the Eastern blue bird for the cavity hole.

To provide adequate ventilation for the baby birds, he adds drainage on the bottom of the houses with air holes on the sides.

Using a beveled wood chisel, the builder creates a toe-hold ladder which provides a way for the chicks to climb to the entrance hole when it comes time to fledge. This is necessary because the flat surface in the box is unnatural in nature.

Some of these birds will return to their nesting boxes for shelter on cold winter nights. Evans advises to remove the old debris from the boxes in January and add a few leaves or saw dust as insulation for their return during the winter months.

Inside each house is an information sheet that outlines the bird species and where and how to install the boxes.

“The boxes are built for what the birds want and need,” Evans said. “Plus, they are built like a tank with 24 screws in each one of them. It pleases me to know that the boxes will be up long after I’m gone.”

His handcrafted birdhouses sell for $37 each through Etsy, postal mail order, or local delivery.

Check out Lonesome Dove Woodcraft at www.etsy.com by searching “LDWoodcraftstore” or write to Mike Evans at mountainmeadows.snow@gmail.com for more information.

