Watch Now: Ballad warns hospital admissions likely to soar due to delta variant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health officials fret that hospital admissions are likely to soar in the coming weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 delta variant, some 500 days after the pandemic first struck this region.
Ballad’s COVID-positive admissions have more than doubled this month and are forecast to exceed 100 by this fall, health system leaders said Wednesday during a news conference. The local health system has resumed weekly media briefings to help the public better navigate the current surge.
Ballad officials blame the rise on the “highly transmissible” delta variant in a region where fewer than four in 10 people are vaccinated against the virus.
“We can accommodate about 75 COVID-19 patients without overextending the system, but we’ll have to make accommodations as the numbers continue to rise,” Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said. “Our modeling shows a significant increase in hospitalized patients by October, with the number likely to land between 125 and 150, which would really stretch our resources. It’s of great concern to all of us.”
Those projected totals would be comparable to the spring surge in March through May, when the B.1.1.2 variant swept through this region and Ballad treated between 120-140 inpatients daily.
On Wednesday, Ballad reported 46 COVID inpatients, the most since early June and more than twice the 20 reported in early July.
Across the region, nearly 700 new COVID cases were diagnosed last week, which is a 236% increase over just three weeks ago and comparable to early May, when the previous surge was ongoing. That corresponds to the region’s seven-day COVID testing positivity rate climbing past 12% Wednesday after being around 3% in late June.
The average age of hospitalized patients continues to decline and was 62.6 during the past month.
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system might have to again limit surgical and testing procedures if more beds and personnel are needed to care for COVID patients.
Previous pauses in elective surgeries and testing are being partially blamed for large numbers of people going to emergency rooms this summer.
“All over the country, hospitals are reporting being overwhelmed — in the middle of July. That’s very unusual,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said. “Yesterday, we had 90 patients in our ERs waiting for admissions. Today, we’re up to 119.”
Levine described the current situation as “a place we don’t want to be.”
“During COVID, there was a big reduction of people seeking health care in the ER. Now, we are seeing a higher acuity in the ERs. The combination of staffing shortages and a higher acuity and higher volume of patients — this is sweeping the whole country,” Levine said.
Locally, those increases are playing out against a backdrop where just 37.1% of this region’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus, leaving over 550,000 people unprotected.
Ballad has treated over 1,000 COVID-19 patients since March, and 95% were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
“Here is one thing that people can do to help — get vaccinated,” Levine said. “Go to a trusted source for information. We believe that the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. If 99% of patients who are dying are not vaccinated, that is a very powerful data point.”
More than 2,100 people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have died since the pandemic began, including 16 so far in July, 33 in June and 79 in May.
Runnels said the delta variant is much more contagious than the original COVID virus or the B.1.1.7 variant, which caused this region’s spring surge in cases.
“It’s difficult to say just by seeing patients that delta symptoms are more severe,” Runnels said. “We have seen a more rapid onset, and, if you’re going to deteriorate, there is more rapid deterioration. There is a lot of research going on in the world right now that is beyond our understanding right now as to how much more aggressive or virulent this virus is as far as causing symptoms or death.
“We do know it’s extremely transmissible,” Runnels said. “If it’s more transmissible, it’s going to affect more people, make more people sick, and more of them are going to end up in the hospital. On an individual basis, it may not be more aggressive, but certainly on the population, it is.”
The delta strain requires less contact time or less exposure to spread from one individual to another, Runnels said.
“What is clear is it’s much, much, much more transmissible,” Runnels said.
Ballad officials also reinforced this week’s Centers for Disease Control guidance urging those who’ve been vaccinated to consider wearing masks indoors in areas where the delta variant is prevalent.
Delta is more likely to affect the vaccinated than other strains, but their symptoms are typically far less severe than someone who hasn’t been vaccinated, Runnels said.
“The people who are fairly low risk — people that are vaccinated — there is a very low likelihood they’ll end up hospitalized or have significant morbidity or mortality from becoming infected,” Runnels said in response to a question. “The concern is they could spread it to the unvaccinated. … The other group they [CDC] are concerned about is the group that is higher risk, immunocompromised or has other health issues. If they were to become infected, they are the large part of that group of vaccinated people that could have a more serious course because they are in that high-risk category.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 |Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC