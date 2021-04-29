Watch Now: Ballad pushing vaccine in war against variants

Despite efforts to make vaccines more accessible locally, this week about 80% to 90% of Ballad’s first-dose appointments are available, Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said.

“We’re still doing several hundred at each vaccine center. We’re trying to go into churches, businesses, wherever we can go to make it easier. We’ll still have our vaccine centers, and we still want people to come in,” Swift said.

Ballad plans to open a vaccination clinic in the Johnson City Mall and also begin advertising to raise awareness and education about the efficacy and availability of the vaccine.

“We’re doing some advertising, we’re making [the] vaccine more accessible to people. Another thing we are doing is we’re partnering with Blue Cross creating mobile vaccination units for people who may not have access. We’re working with some of our minority churches in the area to provide vaccines there,” Deaton said. “The other thing that could be happening is younger people who are more active may not be taking the time to get the vaccine, so we are doing everything we can to make it easily accessible for everyone.”

Currently, 62% of Ballad employees have taken the vaccine. Deaton said the health system employs many women of child-bearing age, and they are concerned about possible impacts there.

“We continue to encourage them to take the vaccine. We’ve seen a significant drop in the number of cases for our team members in the last few months. As more and more of our team members get the vaccine, we’ll see that drop even more,” Deaton said.

