Watch Now: Ballad pushing vaccine in war against variants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — As variant strains of COVID-19 continue spreading across the region, Ballad Health officials Wednesday ramped up their calls for people to get vaccinated against the disease.
The regional hospital system treated about 200 COVID patients Wednesday, with 122 in its hospitals — including 30 in intensive care units and 22 on ventilators — plus another 77 less seriously ill patients through its “Safer at Home” monitoring program. That remains about twice as many patients per day as just one month ago.
The so-called UK variant, or B.1.1.7, is prevalent in this area and causing many of the cases.
“B.1.1.7 has overtaken the original strain of COVID-19, and the B.1.1.7 is the dominant strain we’re seeing across our region,” according to Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer. “Yesterday we learned from the Northeast Region Health Department there are confirmed cases of the South African variant and the Brazil variant cases in our region. These are aggressive and cause concern we could have additional spread.”
Deaton said the average age of inpatients is dropping, and many are sicker with these variants.
“The average age of those hospitalized has dropped down to below 60 years of age. Two-thirds of patients in our hospitals are between the ages of 40 and 69. We’re seeing a significant number of people in their 30s and 40s not only getting COVID-19 but also being hospitalized,” Deaton said. “This is not just the elderly, as we’re seeing younger and younger people being hospitalized and being on the ventilator as well.”
Forty of 50 regional deaths during the month of April occurred inside Ballad hospitals — a much higher percentage than any other month since the pandemic began.
“It shows you we’re seeing younger people get this disease and die due to COVID-19 in our facilities,” Deaton said.
Additionally, recent wastewater testing showed high rates of COVID-19 in the sewer systems of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.
“Looking at the data, Biobot Analytics has over 400 clients in 43 states. All the samples they had tested over the last six weeks, we were well above the average for all the sites tested,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive.
“We do have a significant amount of COVID-19 spread across the region, based on the wastewater testing. We also have a high burden of the UK variant present in our wastewater samples,” Runnels said. “This information is helpful because we had been concerned about seeing it spread through younger populations, younger populations in the hospitals and a slight increase in our ICU bed utilization.”
Ballad has contracted with Biobot Analytics to conduct three cycles of testing over a four-week period, and additional information is expected next week.
Given the ongoing surge, health system officials continued to stress the importance of vaccinations.
“Here’s what’s not changed. The vaccine is still a major weapon against all of these strains; help us get through the pandemic, and help us get to herd immunity,” Runnels said. “We’re going to continue to encourage people and hope you’ll encourage your friends, family, neighbors who are eligible to go get the vaccine. It definitely can save some lives and reduce morbidity as well.”
Ballad facilities have administered more than 80,000 doses of vaccines, and they continue to alter schedules to try and accommodate more people,.
“If you are 16-plus, please, please get the vaccine. It’s free of charge, you may have a few side effects for a day or so, but really, it’s worth it,” Deaton said. “We know these vaccines have been very effective. That’s how we get to the herd immunity that we’ve talked about.”
As of Wednesday about 35.9% of the region has received at least one dose, and about 25.9% are fully vaccinated. That includes about 34% of Southwest Virginia with the first dose and 26% fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The statewide rates are 43.5% for first dose and 29.4% fully vaccinated.
Northeast Tennessee reported 37.6% of its residents with first doses and 25.7% fully vaccinated, state health department figures show. The statewide rates are 34.6% with first dose and 25.1% fully vaccinated.
Despite efforts to make vaccines more accessible locally, this week about 80% to 90% of Ballad’s first-dose appointments are available, Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said.
“We’re still doing several hundred at each vaccine center. We’re trying to go into churches, businesses, wherever we can go to make it easier. We’ll still have our vaccine centers, and we still want people to come in,” Swift said.
Ballad plans to open a vaccination clinic in the Johnson City Mall and also begin advertising to raise awareness and education about the efficacy and availability of the vaccine.
“We’re doing some advertising, we’re making [the] vaccine more accessible to people. Another thing we are doing is we’re partnering with Blue Cross creating mobile vaccination units for people who may not have access. We’re working with some of our minority churches in the area to provide vaccines there,” Deaton said. “The other thing that could be happening is younger people who are more active may not be taking the time to get the vaccine, so we are doing everything we can to make it easily accessible for everyone.”
Currently, 62% of Ballad employees have taken the vaccine. Deaton said the health system employs many women of child-bearing age, and they are concerned about possible impacts there.
“We continue to encourage them to take the vaccine. We’ve seen a significant drop in the number of cases for our team members in the last few months. As more and more of our team members get the vaccine, we’ll see that drop even more,” Deaton said.
