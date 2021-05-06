Watch Now: Ballad officials optimistic about COVID-19 trends

“More than 254,000 people have been fully vaccinated,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. “But I feel every vaccine dose is a reminder this is not enough. … Our vaccination centers are open almost every day, and we welcome walk-in appointments at all of our centers now. If scheduling is an issue, just walk right in, and we’ll get you taken care of.”

Deaton remains “optimistic” that the region can meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4. He also urged people to do their own research or speak with their doctor if they have concerns or questions about the vaccines.

Cases continue

On Wednesday, Ballad treated nearly 200 COVID cases with 110 hospital inpatients, including 28 in intensive care units and 19 on ventilators, plus another 80 treated at home through telehealth. That is an increase compared to Monday but slightly less than one week ago.

Ballad has treated more than 1,600 with in-home monitoring, Deaton said.