Twenty-five years after its inception, the region’s emergency air transport service is becoming the Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport.
A partnership with MedTrans Corp., the service — part of Ballad Health — provides emergency medical air transportation across a four-state region. Ballad announced the new HEART service Thursday during a news conference at the Johnson City Medical Center helipad.
Emblazoned with the Appalachian Highlands brand, this service will serve the needs of anyone needing helicopter service in a region the size of New Hampshire. The service area covers Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and portions of Kentucky and North Carolina.
The service has an experienced and highly trained crew of a flight nurse, flight paramedic and pilot and contains advanced medical equipment found in emergency departments or intensive care units, according to Ballad. With the ability to travel at high speeds, it can quickly and efficiently carry patients to where they can receive health care.
HEART replaces the Wings and Wellmont branding that Ballad Health previously used. The service has bases in Elizabethton, Tennessee; Greeneville, Tennessee; Jenkins, Kentucky; and Marion, Virginia. In addition, a base is located at Bristol Motor Speedway, which will be active during race events.
“The excellent care that we have provided for over 25 years will continue to be delivered by the same people and the same company that you have trusted over that time: same faces, same care and same pride,” HEART said on Facebook.
Ballad Health also continues its partnership with the Virginia State Police MedFlight II program, with that service being based at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.
