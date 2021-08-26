WATCH NOW: Ballad Health outlines 'scarce resource plan' in event they are overwhelmed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An explosion of COVID-19 cases is filling Ballad Health System hospitals, prompting system leaders to discuss plans for allocating care and resources should the need arise.
On Wednesday, the regional system treated about 560 COVID-positive patients, including 281 inside its facilities, 22 likely cases pending test results and another 258 being treated and monitored at home through telehealth.
Additionally, nine patients who are 18 and younger were being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, including five in that intensive care unit — the most since the pandemic began.
Ballad Health Patient Census
|Date
|Inpatients
|ICU
|Ventilators
|Pediatric
|Aug. 19
|219
|63
|44
|2
|Aug. 20
|219
|65
|44
|2
|Aug. 23
|264
|68
|50
|7
|Aug. 24
|283
|71
|51
|6
|Aug. 25
|281
|71
|49
|9
Cases are increasing more rapidly than during the darkest days of the winter surge and forecast to continue rising, system officials said Wednesday during their weekly media briefing. Last winter, the system reached a peak of 361 inpatients and over 200 treated at home.
“These are records we don’t want to break. Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more cases and more, sicker patients,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
There were 31 COVID deaths in Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area during the past seven days, and that number, too, is forecast to rise sharply.
“When we look at the modeling, next week we believe we’ll be at 400 patients and another week out, probably right at 500,” Deaton said “Our projection is that we could go from 55 deaths a week to over 100 deaths in one week, on a per-week basis.”
On Wednesday, 71 COVID inpatients were in intensive care units with 49 on ventilators. Ballad’s ICUs are full, so some post-surgery care areas will temporarily be converted to treat some of the sickest COVID patients, officials said, since all elective and non-emergent procedures were suspended effective today.
More than 92% of all COVID inpatients and all but one patient on a ventilator are unvaccinated. More than half of the in-house patients are between the ages of 40 and 69, with an average age of 60, while the average age of vaccinated patients is 76.
System officials continued to implore the public to get vaccinated and urged mask-wearing indoors around other people. Only 39% of this region’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
“Our capacity to care for patients is finite, and we don’t have endless supplies and resources to care for patients. At some point, we have to decide how to allocate those resources,” Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said. “We have more patients on ventilators and life-sustaining measures at this point than at any other point in the pandemic.”
The most growth is among sick children. This week, 43% of newly diagnosed cases at Ballad facilities are under the age of 18, Deaton said.
Ballad is acquiring 50 additional ventilators to accommodate the expected need.
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 Cases: Aug. 19-25
|Location
|New
|Active
|Percent Positive
|Carter
|385
|658
|19.5%
|Cocke
|334
|621
|21.8%
|Greene
|475
|782
|14.5%
|Hamblen
|479
|813
|21.4%
|Hancock
|38
|65
|33.8%
|Hawkins
|300
|547
|12.9%
|Johnson
|90
|148
|13.9%
|Sullivan
|835
|1,538
|13.8%
|Unicoi
|73
|120
|11.0%
|Washington
|651
|1,188
|16.2%
|Northeast Tennessee
|3,660
|6,480
|17.8%
Southwest Virginia COVID-19 Cases: Aug. 19-25
|Location
|New
|Bristol
|48
|Buchanan
|54
|Dickenson
|18
|Lee
|73
|Norton
|12
|Russell
|54
|Scott
|69
|Smyth
|94
|Tazewell
|123
|Washington
|129
|Wise
|113
|Wythe
|116
|Southwest Virginia
|903
The crunch is complicated because most other hospitals in the Southeast are also full of COVID patients, so Ballad is limited in its ability to transfer patients to other facilities.
Ballad’s board of directors and its ethics committee have approved a “scarce resource plan” and criteria to implement it should the number of patients exceed staffing and clinical resources, Runnels said.
“Without a plan, these consequential decisions might have to be made quickly, in an environment which is unfair to nurses, doctors and patients,” Runnels said. “While the health system is not yet at the stage to implement these guidelines — again, we are not implementing these guidelines at this point — Ballad Health is working to ensure team members and clinical providers are educated on the policy and practices should we need them.”
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said these types of decisions are made regularly in hospital emergency departments where the sickest are treated first. And the current longer wait times in emergency rooms — due to people coming in with COVID symptoms complicated by staffing shortages — are an example.
“How that is seen by the patient who is waiting several hours is very dissatisfying, but the reality is there might be really sick patients coming in by ambulance that get at the front of the line because they are sicker,” Levine said. “This is all an example of how a health system has to prioritize resources to where it’s needed the most.”
Levine said the ethics policy was about a year in development using best industry practices and with input from regional stakeholders.
“We have a total capacity of about 200 ICU beds, but when all those beds are full and you have more patients coming in — traumatic injuries or other types of things — there may be a point where a decision has to be made — who gets that resource,” Levine said.
Under the policy, the physician caring for a patient is always to advocate for that patient, and “other experts” within the hospital will evaluate where the most critical needs are. Their decision can then be appealed to the ethics committee, Levine said.
“We have not had to trigger that policy with respect to mechanical supplies, other supplies or staffing. Our commitment is to make sure we provide safe care to everybody who needs it. If we get to a situation where we just don’t have the resources — and can’t get them — we will have to trigger that policy,” Levine said.
The Safer at Home program, which allows less seriously ill COVID patients to be monitored at home, was designed to create hospital capacity and currently includes about half of the system’s patients.
“The key to that program is you can take care of people with fewer nurses and utilizing our virtual health facilities to do that,” Deaton said. “As we’re able to add more staff, that is an area we can add staff and take care of a large number of patients. We continue to add to that, and we have supplies for when they go home, so we have not looked at a ceiling on that yet.”
The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate is 15.4%, with much more testing occurring, Deaton said, meaning the number of cases is likely to continue spiraling upward.
More than 3,600 new cases were added across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past week, and that region currently has nearly 6,500 active cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County added over 800 new cases, including 400 over the past weekend.
Over 900 new cases were reported during the past seven days in 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, with four counties — Washington, Tazewell, Wythe and Wise — each registering over 100, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
