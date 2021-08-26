WATCH NOW: Ballad Health outlines 'scarce resource plan' in event they are overwhelmed

Levine said the ethics policy was about a year in development using best industry practices and with input from regional stakeholders.

“We have a total capacity of about 200 ICU beds, but when all those beds are full and you have more patients coming in — traumatic injuries or other types of things — there may be a point where a decision has to be made — who gets that resource,” Levine said.

Under the policy, the physician caring for a patient is always to advocate for that patient, and “other experts” within the hospital will evaluate where the most critical needs are. Their decision can then be appealed to the ethics committee, Levine said.

“We have not had to trigger that policy with respect to mechanical supplies, other supplies or staffing. Our commitment is to make sure we provide safe care to everybody who needs it. If we get to a situation where we just don’t have the resources — and can’t get them — we will have to trigger that policy,” Levine said.

The Safer at Home program, which allows less seriously ill COVID patients to be monitored at home, was designed to create hospital capacity and currently includes about half of the system’s patients.