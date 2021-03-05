 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Ballad Health expanding children’s services
Watch Now: Ballad Health expanding children's services

BHC 03052021 Niswonger Children's Network

Tom Tull (right), vice president and chief experience officer at Ballad Health, talks with Dr. Chad Coach, CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center, in the pediatric ER at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A newly announced children’s health network will mean greater access to specialized health care services for the region and through the children’s emergency department at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, Ballad Health announced a $60 million investment to create a regional network across its 21-county, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area. The Niswonger Children’s Network is designed to improve care — both at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City and through other Ballad facilities, including the J.D. Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

“Families from throughout the region have always considered Niswonger Children’s Hospital ‘their hospital.’ With the new Niswonger Children’s Network, we are creating a pathway for access to the same high-quality care and resources” across the region, Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health’s vice president of pediatric and women’s services, said in a written statement.

The Ballad Health Foundation has secured $9 million to support creation of the network, including a pace-setting $7 million gift from Bristol’s J.D. Nicewonder family. The foundation has a goal of $17 million.

The gift is the second-largest investment into the region’s children’s hospital, according to Ballad, and will go toward creation of two regional centers for pediatrics — a Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care and a Center for Pediatric Specialties, both at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

The new centers will be part of a two-story expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital to include the newest, most modern neonatal intensive care unit in Virginia or Tennessee to serve the region, according to the statement.

“We passionately believe that the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is a vehicle for positive development of our children at their most vulnerable times,” Carolyn Nicewonder Beverly, a member of the Nicewonder family, said in the statement. “We have always invested in our hospital in Bristol, but now, Ballad Health has created something bigger, better and more focused on helping children throughout the region.”

Both Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sent messages praising Ballad, the children’s hospital and the Nicewonder family’s donations.

“The investments announced today by Ballad Health, paired with the generous contribution of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family, amounts to tens of millions of dollars that will provide important support for mothers, children in need and high-risk newborns in our state,” Lee said.

“I could not be prouder that fellow Virginians, the J.D. Nicewonder family, stepped forward to pledge $7 million to support this great initiative, which spans across both state and county lines,” Northam said. “The Niswonger Children’s Network is not only about improving hospital and specialty care, it’s about helping kids thrive.”

Bristol’s pediatric emergency department has already treated about 1,000 children from across the region, and that number is only expected to climb, according to BRMC CEO Dr. Chad Couch.

“We were already connected through telemedicine capabilities with Niswonger Children’s Hospital. This network allows us to expand those opportunities to more specialties and more pediatric surgeons,” Couch said. “All our providers here are already pediatric-focused.”

Bristol will continue to provide emergency care while children with greater needs will likely go on to the Johnson City facility.

“One of the real benefits of having the capability is it prevents some people from having to travel unnecessarily. If they’re able to do their telemedicine visit and they find they can access the pediatric specialist as an outpatient, it saves them from having to make that trip in the middle of the night. It can be a huge convenience factor for families.”

Couch said a “significant number” of emergency department patients are from Southwest Virginia.

Ballad also announced plans to establish a similar pediatric emergency department at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport and an $8 million investment in advanced robotics surgery, with the newest, most advanced robotic system, the DaVinci Xi, being placed at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

News Alerts