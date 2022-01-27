WATCH NOW: Ballad declares staffing emergency amid omicron surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Record-shattering numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have prompted Ballad Health System to declare a staffing emergency.

More than 14,600 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia over the past week – rising 13.7% compared to last week’s previous record, according to health departments in Tennessee and Virginia.

On Thursday, Ballad Health reported a new one-day record of 436 inpatients, with 78 in intensive care units and 55 on ventilators. The previous record was set Wednesday at 427. Health system officials held a news briefing Thursday to discuss what may lie ahead and steps being taken to address the surge.

Coinciding with those records, more than 830 Ballad employees were home with COVID-19 or in quarantine awaiting results but now Ballad has declared a crisis and plans to recall some of them.

“We have 834 team members out who are COVID-positive or been tested and waiting for results. That’s 6.4% of our workforce and 79% of those who are home are vaccinated, which serves as a reminder that the vaccines do work and it’s keeping people out of the hospital,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said. “With that many team members out, and the growth of inpatient cases - which is now 30% of our volume, nationally it’s about 25%. It’s evident that we’re carrying a disproportionate burden. We have to figure out how to get staff back to work. And today, we have declared crisis staffing.

“Team members who are home, have tested positive and are asymptomatic, our expectation is they will come back to work. We will deploy those team members where appropriate to help support our clinical staff. If they’re clinical, they could come back and work in a COVID unit, it’s possible they could work in the emergency department as a sitter when we have mental health holds. At our hospitals, 20% or more of our ER visits in a given day could be mental health holds and each requires a one-to-one sitter,” Levine said. “Those who are symptomatic, but whose symptoms have improved, we invite them to come back.’

Those employees must be fever-free without the aid of fever-reducing medications for at least 24 hours. If they test positive, they will not be allowed to work in oncology, NICU, labor and delivery areas or Niswonger Children’s Hospital or hospice.

“As a hospital system that has to care for patients that are very sick there is a point beyond which it becomes more risky to keep these people at home and not take care of the people who need help. That’s the point we’re at. We’ve hit that threshold both in terms of volume of patients here in the hospitals as well as those who are at home employed by Ballad.”

Levine said currently there is no plan to temporarily discontinue elective procedures or non-emergency surgeries as was done twice in the past.

About two-thirds of those who are out with COVID are clinical or clinical support employees and the majority of them work at larger facilities like Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, which is also where the majority of COVID patients are being treated, Levine said.

Eric Deaton, chief operating officer, said the current surge has “surpassed anything” they’ve seen before and the numbers will likely continue rising in the coming days.

“The modeling shows we’re near the peak. We think it could last up to another seven days. We think we could be in the mid-400s for another week,” Deaton said in response to a reporter’s question. “Our modeling has always shown the peak was going to be around the end of January or early February. That’s still where we are today.”

Deaton did say they saw an unexpected increase Wednesday at their testing sites.

“That was not what we expected. Our modeling has historically worked pretty well but it is modeling, it is forecasting. We’re using the very best data we can. We still see a high number of inpatients for another week or so,” Deaton said.

Dr. Lisa Smithgall, Ballad’s chief nursing executive, said many are working four, five or more straight 12-hour shifts and many supervisors are working seven days a week to help keep up with the demands.

“With more patients and fewer caregivers our patient ratios are higher than normal, meaning each nurse must care for more patients at one time. There simply aren’t enough bedside caregivers available to handle this crisis in our and other hospitals across the nation,” Smithgall said. “While nursing shortages have long been a challenge in rural America, this pandemic is stretching our staff like never before. The fight our front line has waged since the start of the pandemic, nearly two years ago, cannot be overstated.”

Smithgall urged the public to be patient if they go to a hospital because of the lack of staffing and glut of patients. She also urged people to consider taking the vaccine to lessen their chances of getting sick enough to require hospitalization.

In addition to 436 inpatients, Ballad is caring for an additional 297 less serious COVID patients through its Safe at Home monitoring program.

Nearly half of the inpatients are between the ages of 40 and 69 with 86% unvaccinated, meaning there were 61 breakthrough cases. The rate is much higher in intensive care, where 92% are unvaccinated and 96% of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated, Deaton said.

The average age of unvaccinated patients is 63.6, or about nine years younger – on average – than the average age of vaccinated patients.

The region’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is also a new record at 44.7% -- meaning nearly half of all those tested are positive for the virus.

Eight of 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee had a rate above 40%, with Hamblen County at 52.2%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Six of 12 Southwest Virginia localities had rates over 40% with Bristol, Virginia at 46.4%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That equates to a record numbers of cases amid widespread community transmission. Sullivan County reported more than 2,700 new cases in the past week, while Washington County, Tennessee had over 2,200 and Greene County over 1,500.

In Virginia, Washington County had 700 new cases, Wise had nearly 500 and Tazewell County had 475. Bristol, Virginia reported 309 new cases in the past seven days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.