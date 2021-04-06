Watch Now: Ballad announces innovative program to study, treat lingering COVID effects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Laila Cowell is “perplexed” to be suffering serious symptoms months after a relatively mild bout of COVID-19.
Cowell, 37, of Johnson City, was diagnosed but not hospitalized in November 2020. She lost her senses of taste and smell and suffered weakness and shortness of breath during the disease’s typical two-week course. After three weeks, her symptoms worsened — including joint and muscle pain, chest pain and an excessively high heart rate after nearly any exertion. Months later, she continues dealing with the aftermath.
“I’m actually perplexed and surprised about it. In many ways, I’m in denial that I’m this sick still. My brain says, ‘You’re OK. Go out and do something.’ But then my body completely revolts,” Cowell said.
On Monday, she told her story during a Ballad Health news conference.
Visits to doctors provided few answers and little solace.
“Prior to COVID, I was very active, I worked out several days a week and was overall a healthy person,” she said, adding that simple tasks became “nearly undoable.”
“I became very frustrated in my pursuit for help. My doctor seemed at a loss why, three months in, I was still having symptoms with minimal improvement. I primarily adapted to my symptoms to be able to continue to function,” Cowell said, adding she considered going elsewhere, but the costs of travel and treatment were prohibitive since all were out of her insurance network.
In March, Cowell became one of the first patients treated through Ballad Health’s new Center for Post-COVID Care, a pilot program that currently has about 250 patients enrolled. She reports some improvement.
“This is a really innovative approach to help people who have been struggling with COVID-19 symptoms after their illness,” Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton during the news conference. “Through this new center, we’ll be providing wrap-around services and navigation to help them get care. … We look forward to fostering research and learning more about treatment opportunities, care plans and triggers for post-COVID care. We’re excited we can offer this to our community.”
Dr. Paul Jett, a physical medicine and physical rehabilitation specialist, serves as the center’s medical director.
“We’re now starting this new phase looking at what happens to survivors of post-COVID syndrome,” Jett said. “We still have a lot to learn about the long-term repercussions of this virus. A significant portion of COVID-19 patients struggle to return to full health, even if their initial phase was mild — which is pretty scary.”
Asked by a reporter, Jett said studies show about 10% of COVID patients suffer some type of lingering issue. With some 93,000 cases diagnosed thus far across Ballad’s Tennessee and Virginia service area, which equates to thousands of potential patients.
“A study by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) found that more than half of 60 patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 still had neurological symptoms such as memory loss, vision problems and mood issues – three months later,” Jett said.
Among the most common post-COVID symptoms include the loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, palpitations and joint pain, he said.
Studies of similar diseases such as SARS indicate long-term effects could continue for years.
“Operationally, we’re concentrating right now on an intake process for patients and conducting outreach to people who might qualify. We’re also working to connect these patients virtually to a care navigator to screen for symptoms and conducting a social needs screening,” Jett said.
Once enrolled, the program includes primary and specialty care physicians, including pulmonology, neurology, cardiovascular, behavioral health, rehabilitation and physical therapy, nephrology and other support services, including pharmacy and social work, Jett said.
“This model was created to be a collaborative environment where physicians and caregivers across various specialties would come together and work together to provide the best possible treatment for those affected by this horrible disease,” Jett said. “The goal is provide open communications strategy that will incorporate the primary care provider as a key piece of this program.”
While currently virtual, phase two is expected to include a physical location and additional staffing to meet the need.
“The idea is to provide as much care to as many people as possible. We will expand the program out as we have multiple other providers who have shown interest in being a part of the program,” Jett said, adding that each patient’s situation is different. “I would anticipate frequent follow-ups initially — this is so novel, so new to us that it would very easily last a few months or more depending on the case.”
