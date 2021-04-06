Watch Now: Ballad announces innovative program to study, treat lingering COVID effects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Laila Cowell is “perplexed” to be suffering serious symptoms months after a relatively mild bout of COVID-19.

Cowell, 37, of Johnson City, was diagnosed but not hospitalized in November 2020. She lost her senses of taste and smell and suffered weakness and shortness of breath during the disease’s typical two-week course. After three weeks, her symptoms worsened — including joint and muscle pain, chest pain and an excessively high heart rate after nearly any exertion. Months later, she continues dealing with the aftermath.

“I’m actually perplexed and surprised about it. In many ways, I’m in denial that I’m this sick still. My brain says, ‘You’re OK. Go out and do something.’ But then my body completely revolts,” Cowell said.

On Monday, she told her story during a Ballad Health news conference.

Visits to doctors provided few answers and little solace.

“Prior to COVID, I was very active, I worked out several days a week and was overall a healthy person,” she said, adding that simple tasks became “nearly undoable.”