WATCH NOW: Authorities form Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit

Kilgore said Wise County has had some cases in the past that would have benefited from the task force’s efforts; most were parental abductions or runaways.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said that with children having more access and exposure to the internet, predators are thriving and taking advantage of children.

“They may ask for nude photos or even having children meet them to run away because of promises and deceit,” Andis said.

He added that his office recently used the task force to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was transported to Richmond and safely returned home.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, which borders Virginia, is also on the task force.

“I feel it is imperative to locate these missing juveniles and prevent or stop the solicitation, sexual abuse and trafficking of our most vulnerable,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.

Cassidy said with the assistance of local, state and federal authorities, law enforcement can protect the victims and return them home to their parents.

“But also bringing those to justice with no regard for the safety and well-being of their children,” Cassidy said.

