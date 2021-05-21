Watch Now: At Blountville Elementary and Middle, school’s out forever

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the emotional and physical strains of all that change were evident among Blountville Elementary’s teachers.

“It’s a little rough, packing everything ... and going through the emotions of closing,” fourth-grade teacher Shaylah Clouse said at the start of the school day, giving students squirts of hand sanitizer as they got off their school buses. “We weren’t given a lot of notice that they were closing us.”

Clouse said that many parents were upset and still weren’t sure where their kids were going to school next year, and that kids she’d talked to were nervous about not having friends at their new schools.

The Bristol Herald Courier was not allowed to talk to students.

The teachers, meanwhile, struggled to pack up their classrooms on top of teaching, she said.

That morning, one teacher led a group of first-graders out to her car to help her carry cardboard boxes to her classroom.

“We had to buy them ourselves,” she said of the boxes as she hurried by. “I spent more than $100 on boxes.”