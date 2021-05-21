Watch Now: At Blountville Elementary and Middle, school’s out forever

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when a voice over the loudspeaker started the Pledge of Allegiance, Katie Mowrer’s first-grade class dutifully stood, put their hands over their hearts and said it aloud together.
“Ohhh, that’s the last time we’re going to do that,” Mowrer, 43, murmured from behind her students, taking in the scene inside her Blountville Elementary School classroom.
Thursday marked the last day of the school year for students in Sullivan County Schools. For Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle, it marked the last day of ever having students: The schools, which share the same campus, will permanently close at the end of the school year, part of a massive reorganization of the school system to consolidate its student population.
The U.S. flag Mowrer’s class stood facing was one of the few items not already packed inside a mountain of boxes lining one wall. Even the desks were already gone; when the pledge ended, her 10 or so students sat on the carpet and began drawing pictures on computer paper, using the seats of their plastic chairs as flat surfaces.
“I’ve been here 17 years. … It’s like leaving your home,” Mowrer said as she watched them. “Not just the building, you know. It’s just like family after you’ve been here that long.”
Becky Olinger, principal of both schools, said that most of the elementary school students will start next year at Holston Elementary, with a minority going to Central Heights Elementary. The middle school students will head to Sullivan Central Middle.
Along with those two schools, the consolidation will include seven others: Sullivan North High School and Middle School, Sullivan Gardens Middle School, Sullivan South High School, Colonial Heights Middle School, Sullivan Central High School and Holston Middle School. That’s a total of about 3,500 students — and their many teachers — being moved to new locations.
“... in the last two years, we’ve gone from a system that had a middle school program in nine locations to one that will have a middle school program in three locations,” Director of Schools David Cox said. “There’s a lot of change. … It’s very busy.”
Olinger, who will become the principal of Central Heights Elementary School next year, said that Blountville Middle’s teachers and staff had been preparing for the school’s closing for several years.
“But the elementary school — we were kind of surprised,” she said in the school’s main office. “But I understand why things happen the way they do. ... It would not be cost-effective to just run half the building, so I understood [where the school system’s leaders are] coming from.”
She said that Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County Schools’ interim director of schools, has been “very helpful” and given teachers and staff timelines for moving that helped the process. She also said that the teachers have done a “great job” at preparing and packing up their classroom materials.
But the emotional and physical strains of all that change were evident among Blountville Elementary’s teachers.
“It’s a little rough, packing everything ... and going through the emotions of closing,” fourth-grade teacher Shaylah Clouse said at the start of the school day, giving students squirts of hand sanitizer as they got off their school buses. “We weren’t given a lot of notice that they were closing us.”
Clouse said that many parents were upset and still weren’t sure where their kids were going to school next year, and that kids she’d talked to were nervous about not having friends at their new schools.
The Bristol Herald Courier was not allowed to talk to students.
The teachers, meanwhile, struggled to pack up their classrooms on top of teaching, she said.
That morning, one teacher led a group of first-graders out to her car to help her carry cardboard boxes to her classroom.
“We had to buy them ourselves,” she said of the boxes as she hurried by. “I spent more than $100 on boxes.”
Mowrer said that while she’s used some of her planning time for packing, it wasn’t enough, and she’s found herself packing after school and on weekends. Her daughter came to class with her that morning to help her pack, she said, after her parents came Wednesday.
“We’re still expected to teach,” she said. “Doing all this, too — it’s a lot.”
The teacher said that she understands that change is inevitable, but repeated that leaving Blountville Elementary felt like leaving a family.
Cox, who retires in June, was sympathetic. He said that in more than two decades of working as a school superintendent, he’s seen some school systems contract and others expand.
“Any time you change where people go to school, you’re changing their community center, and that’s a hard transition to make,” he said. “Change is hard. I do believe [this consolidation is] better for the students.”
Olinger said she thinks the Blountville community has handled the change “very well,” but that people’s big concern is what will happen with the school building.
“Because it is in the middle of the community,” she said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely