Watch Now: Amid ongoing pollution complaints, Bristol landfill cited for record-keeping violations

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a notice of violation to the Bristol Virginia landfill for failing to report — and, in one case, falsely reporting — some of its landfill gas emissions activities during 2020, according to records obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier.
The landfill is already under heightened scrutiny, thanks to area residents’ ongoing complaints about foul odors, which city officials say the landfill could be at least partially responsible for. But both those officials and DEQ said the violations concern equipment that doesn’t produce strong odors.
“It couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” Wallace McCulloch, Bristol, Virginia’s public works director, said Friday.
The notice of violation was sent to Randy Eads, the city manager and city attorney, Feb. 22, according to the document. In it, DEQ outlined three record-keeping violations, all of them related to the landfill’s gas utility flares.
A landfill gas utility flare is a control device used to safely release gas produced by the facility’s trash and other waste — methane, for example. The gas travels out of the ground through a pipe, where it’s burned up as it enters the air.
“Flares are extremely efficient at reducing [landfill] emissions, because they’ll burn it off,” Crystal Bazyk, the enforcement and air compliance and monitoring manager for DEQ’s Southwest Regional Office, said of the devices.
Bazyk said she “wouldn’t expect a lot of odors from a flare,” given how quickly they burn the gases from the landfill, and McCullough was even firmer.
“There is no smell when they’re burning the flare,” he said.
But Bazyk said that DEQ discovered discrepancies in the landfill’s records about its gas utility flare when the agency inspected the facility in December 2020. That was after a spike in complaints about the odors, Eads said.
“We were trying to figure out everything that [was] going on [at the landfill], so we requested all [the facility’s] records for 2020,” Bazyk said.
What DEQ found, according to the notice of violation, was that city staff working at the landfill failed to perform and record monthly observations of the flare for 10 out of 12 months in 2020. They also failed to document various instances when the flare was started and stopped. And they reported that the flare didn’t operate for the first six months of that year, even though other data from the landfill showed that it had.
McCulloch attributed the missing documentation to misunderstandings: City employees had been observing the gas flares, he said, just not once a month for the hourlong length of time DEQ required. And he said that based on the permit requirements for the landfill, his understanding was that the city wasn’t required to report when the flare started and stopped.
“But if they want it done differently ... we’ll do whatever they ask us to do,” he said.
Asked about the records that falsely stated the flare wasn’t operating, Eads cited human error.
“I think he looked at the wrong set of records,” he said of the employee who had been responsible for it. “We’ve dealt internally with the employee that was there … and we have submitted the correct data at this point.”
In a March 4 response letter to DEQ, Eads said that the city will ensure that it performs and logs the monthly reports about the flare. He said the city has also asked a consultant working on the landfill, Draper Aden Associates, to “conduct a complete review of the air monitoring systems at our facility and to oversee, facilitate and prepare the above-mentioned reports in the future.”
The next step is a consent order: a binding legal agreement between DEQ and the city that will outline any penalties and actions the city needs to take, Bazyk said. She said she’s still working on that document.
Like McCullough, Eads said that the timing of the violation is less than ideal, given the ongoing air pollution complaints.
“Hey, it looks bad,” he said, putting his hands in the air. “I’m not going to sit here and deny that. … I’m … frustrated at the situation that we put ourselves in to get this notice of violation.”
“I think it’s key to know that the violation that we received is not because we’re violating some air quality sample or something of that nature — I mean, this is strictly a reporting issue,” Eads added.
He said the city continues to work on repairs to parts of the landfill that could actually be generating the foul odors.
“I think the key for people to understand is, we’re taking it serious, we’re doing everything we can to rectify the problem [with] engineering firms [that are] helping us deal with this situation,” Eads said. “You know, I wish I could snap my fingers, and this problem would go away. Unfortunately, I just think it’s going to take more time than we all had anticipated.”
