Watch Now: Amid ongoing pollution complaints, Bristol landfill cited for record-keeping violations

Bazyk said she “wouldn’t expect a lot of odors from a flare,” given how quickly they burn the gases from the landfill, and McCullough was even firmer.

“There is no smell when they’re burning the flare,” he said.

But Bazyk said that DEQ discovered discrepancies in the landfill’s records about its gas utility flare when the agency inspected the facility in December 2020. That was after a spike in complaints about the odors, Eads said.

“We were trying to figure out everything that [was] going on [at the landfill], so we requested all [the facility’s] records for 2020,” Bazyk said.

What DEQ found, according to the notice of violation, was that city staff working at the landfill failed to perform and record monthly observations of the flare for 10 out of 12 months in 2020. They also failed to document various instances when the flare was started and stopped. And they reported that the flare didn’t operate for the first six months of that year, even though other data from the landfill showed that it had.