Watch Now: Aggressive strain, behavior prompting COVID increases in NET, SW Va.

“In 2020, the average age of death from COVID was 74.8; in the past six weeks, it’s 68.9 years of age,” Deaton said. “We’re seeing younger people in our hospitals now. It’s not just the elderly.”

Asked by reporters about evidence of variant strains, Deaton said they “believe” the current strain is more aggressive, but they don’t yet have clinical proof of a variant. Ballad is working with local health departments to test wastewater — which can show evidence of different strains of the virus.

“I do believe some of this is behavioral; spring break trips, fewer people wearing masks; people letting their guard down. We also believe there are more contagious strains out there that we’re starting to see,” Deaton said.

Reports of new regional cases declined steadily through January and February, but climbed during the past five weeks. There were over 1,400 new cases across Ballad’s service area last week — the highest total since early February — and more than 2,000 during the first two weeks of April.