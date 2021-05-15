WATCH NOW: Adolescent vaccines start with a trickle for Sullivan Health Department

Forbes-Hubbard added that her department is also considering adding the Pfizer vaccine to their own clinics.

Nikhil Chatra, a 19-year-old volunteering at the Sullivan County Health Department’s clinic through the Tennessee Medical Reserve, said that demand for the vaccines is generally at a trickle right now. The first day he volunteered for the clinic, in early March, roughly 300 people came through, he said. Roughly 100 came through the second time he volunteered.

“There were maybe 30 yesterday,” he said of the clinic’s total vaccine recipients.

He’s reading a history book, about how Lenin built the Communist Party, to fill the time. Duvall said his own preference is fantasy fiction, which he’s been listening to in audiobook format when there’s nobody to help. At 11:30, two other workers at the clinic were playing a game of corn hole outside one of the tents, while a nurse helped the woman and teenage girl who had just pulled up in another car. Once again, it was the only one in line.

“Now’s the time to come and get vaccinated, before summer gets into full swing,” Moody said. “Go ahead and get [your kids] protected, and maybe we can still get herd immunity.”

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still susceptible to the disease,” he added. “You could be an asymptomatic carrier and expose other people ... and [you’re] more likely to get seriously ill.”