WATCH NOW: Adolescent vaccines start with a trickle for Sullivan Health Department

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At 11 a.m. Friday, Connie Rosenbalm’s white sedan was the only car waiting in line at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Whitetop Creek Park.
Rosenbalm, a 47-year-old Blountville resident, said she was already vaccinated, along with her husband and 20-year-old daughter. It was her 12-year-old daughter, Carly Rosenbalm, who was waiting to be immunized this time.
“It makes me feel that we’re all now safe and won’t be sick from COVID symptoms or spreading it to other family members,” Connie Rosenbalm said as she and her daughter waited in the mostly empty post-vaccination area.
“I wanted to do it ... to go outside more, go on vacation with my family,” said Carly Rosenbalm, a Band-Aid now marking her right shoulder.
Carly Rosenbalm was one of the first kids younger than 16 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the county Health Department. It began offering them to 12- to 15-year-olds Thursday afternoon, a day after the Centers for Disease Control approved them for that age group, and two days after the Food and Drug Administration gave its own approval.
The response, at least at the Whitetop Creek Park clinic, has been a trickle so far. Mark Moody, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s emergency response coordinator, said that somewhere between six and 10 kids in that age group were vaccinated Thursday.
“There were just a couple this morning,” said Richard Duvall, a 24-year-old National Guard member, who was monitoring vaccine recipients at the clinic’s post-vaccination waiting area that day. “I imagine we’ll see more as the [new] school year starts, in late July and early August.”
Moody said that in addition to offering the Pfizer option for adolescents at the clinics, his department is meeting Monday with school nurses from Sullivan County Schools, Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Kingsport City Schools, along with those from some smaller schools in the county.
“We’re going to discuss having dedicated vaccination pods, probably on school property, for sports teams, bands, glee clubs — any large collective group of students, they can come by and get vaccinated,” Moody said. “We’ll specifically target all of the sports teams ... as well as the other civic clubs.”
The Virginia Department of Health also authorized giving Pfizer vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds Wednesday. Breanne Forbes-Hubbard, the population health manager for Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District, said her department is also working with local schools.
“We are scheduling Pfizer clinics in schools [for students ages 12 and up] that will be happening next week and the following week,” Forbes-Hubbard said Friday. “We are currently offering Moderna in our clinics, and referring those who call to local partners with Pfizer.”
Forbes-Hubbard added that her department is also considering adding the Pfizer vaccine to their own clinics.
Nikhil Chatra, a 19-year-old volunteering at the Sullivan County Health Department’s clinic through the Tennessee Medical Reserve, said that demand for the vaccines is generally at a trickle right now. The first day he volunteered for the clinic, in early March, roughly 300 people came through, he said. Roughly 100 came through the second time he volunteered.
“There were maybe 30 yesterday,” he said of the clinic’s total vaccine recipients.
He’s reading a history book, about how Lenin built the Communist Party, to fill the time. Duvall said his own preference is fantasy fiction, which he’s been listening to in audiobook format when there’s nobody to help. At 11:30, two other workers at the clinic were playing a game of corn hole outside one of the tents, while a nurse helped the woman and teenage girl who had just pulled up in another car. Once again, it was the only one in line.
“Now’s the time to come and get vaccinated, before summer gets into full swing,” Moody said. “Go ahead and get [your kids] protected, and maybe we can still get herd immunity.”
“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still susceptible to the disease,” he added. “You could be an asymptomatic carrier and expose other people ... and [you’re] more likely to get seriously ill.”
