Watch Now: 'A sigh of relief': Sullivan County starts vaccinating educators

Even though his age had already made him eligible for the vaccine, Crabtree said he’d been “holding off” on getting it because of his work schedule and the long lines at the dragway.

“I’m not real pushy about ... being the first one to get it,” Crabtree said quietly. “As long as somebody’s getting it, I feel like that’s helping me.”

Still, he said, getting that first round felt like “a sigh of relief.”

Henry agreed. She said that there are “so many other people” who need the vaccine. But teaching in-person classes and watching surrounding counties vaccinate their educators over the past few weeks made her “anxious” to get it herself, Henry said.

“I have 23 kids in my class. There’s no way I can social distance them,” she said. “So I just feel very lucky, I feel very blessed ... to receive the vaccine.”

The Sullivan County, Kingsport City and Bristol, Tennessee school systems all suspended in-person learning Friday to allow staff to be vaccinated. After today, the county’s next vaccination day exclusively for educators will be Friday, March 5, according to a joint statement from the three school systems.