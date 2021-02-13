Watch Now: 'A sigh of relief': Sullivan County starts vaccinating educators

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lindsay Henry normally spends her Friday mornings working to keep 23 fourth-graders focused on their social studies and language arts lessons. But a little before noon Friday, the 36-year-old teacher sat in her car in the post-vaccine waiting area at the Bristol Dragway, laboring to process the fact that she’d just gotten her first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Henry, a Sullivan County Schools teacher at Holston Elementary. “My brother actually works for the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and he can’t even get one [yet].”
All first doses of the vaccine were reserved for county school staff that day as well as today, the first two days the Sullivan County Regional Health Department began offering vaccines to educators.
Henry was one of roughly 900 teachers to get their first dose Friday, according to Rachel Dean, a public information officer for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“We had around 1,900 doses [available] for the teacher vaccinations today,” Dean said Friday. “We will have plenty of [vaccines] for our event tomorrow also.”
As volunteers walked up and down the rows of cars in the post-vaccination area, checking vaccine recipients for health issues, 73-year-old bus driver Lloyd Crabtree said he was grateful to be there.
Even though his age had already made him eligible for the vaccine, Crabtree said he’d been “holding off” on getting it because of his work schedule and the long lines at the dragway.
“I’m not real pushy about ... being the first one to get it,” Crabtree said quietly. “As long as somebody’s getting it, I feel like that’s helping me.”
Still, he said, getting that first round felt like “a sigh of relief.”
Henry agreed. She said that there are “so many other people” who need the vaccine. But teaching in-person classes and watching surrounding counties vaccinate their educators over the past few weeks made her “anxious” to get it herself, Henry said.
“I have 23 kids in my class. There’s no way I can social distance them,” she said. “So I just feel very lucky, I feel very blessed ... to receive the vaccine.”
The Sullivan County, Kingsport City and Bristol, Tennessee school systems all suspended in-person learning Friday to allow staff to be vaccinated. After today, the county’s next vaccination day exclusively for educators will be Friday, March 5, according to a joint statement from the three school systems.
“It’s such a positive step forward ... for our school systems,” Andy True said as he waved cars from the vaccination tents toward the post-vaccine waiting area.
True, the assistant superintendent for Kingsport City Schools, wore the fluorescent traffic vest of a vaccination clinic volunteer that morning.
“It’s been pretty busy,” True said. “We’re grateful for all the volunteers and the Health Department for making this happen.”
