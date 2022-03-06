WATCH NOW: A dream in Full Bloom

ABINGDON, Va. --- Every dream has to start somewhere.

For California native Elizabeth Gardner, that dream has led her to the rural community of Alvarado where she planted her roots in 2018.

It’s there she purchased a generations-old farmhouse tucked away in a scenic countryside in Washington County. Contributing her skills as an educator, entrepreneur, gardener and chef, this businesswoman has big dreams for her little farm.

Gardner is showcasing the beauty and unique culture of the Appalachian region by hosting classes, sharing her home as a vacation rental, and eventually converting her historic hay barn into a venue for music, cultural events, and milestone celebrations. And, all of this while surrounded by the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“There’s a long-standing tradition of gardening, preserving food, and living close to the land, all of which I appreciate. For me, there’s so much to learn here from the land, the local plants, and the elders who know this land well.”

Gardner and her 4-year-old daughter, Ava, who make the vintage home their residence, named the seedling business Full Bloom Farm House, a place she describes as giving a sense of solace and restoration to her life.

Nestled among the peace and quiet of nature, the hobby farm is like a sanctuary---home to two cows, two horses and several cats and dogs. Coming from a family of avid gardeners, Gardner has added gardens where she grows herbs, flowers, and vegetables.

“I’ve been dreaming of this farm venue for so many years,” Gardner said. “It gives me a sense of purpose.”

With a passion for community building and event planning, Gardner, who is part owner of Abingdon Vineyards, began restoring the farmhouse and barn on the 12-acre property about three years ago

Part of her mission as a business owner is to create a place where people can come and share their skills and knowledge of living closer to the land.

“I want to create an educational cultural center, of sorts, where people can learn about things like music, art, and cooking.

“I want to celebrate the beauty and heritage of this area.”

Upcoming classes at Full Bloom Farm House

What started out as the mother and daughter dabbling with gift-giving crafts has evolved into Ladies Night Classes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays for local women to share skills and enjoy fellowship.

“We began making biscuit and cookie mixes in Mason jars. We had so much fun that we decided to share it with others,” Gardner said.

The ideas for classes continued to snowball.

Gardner said some of her classes in March represent the old-timey traditions that continue to live in the region, such as how to make Cherry Bark Cough Syrup.

On March 7, Michelle Bouton from HERBalachia will show class members how to make the cough syrup. Participants will learn how to prepare the bark, then combine preparations of alcohol tincture, honey infusion and water decoction to create a soothing herbal throat remedy.

Gardner will host HERBalachia for a seven-month Herbalist Lifestyle Program that meets twice each month from April through October. Class members will learn how to make natural medicines from native plants, as well as go on herb walks and field trips.

Other spring classes include making leather leaf earrings with jewelry designer L Goodbread; creating plant terrariums with plant artist, Katherine Colorge; and a Paint Your Feelings class led by Marcy Parks.

Visit www.fullbloomfarmhouse.com for class information and registration. Fees cover the class, snacks, and drinks.

Part of the community

“People here are so welcoming and supportive,” said Gardner, who moved here from Point Reyes, California, near San Francisco. “Southern hospitality is a beautiful thing. No one has made me feel like an outsider.”

Growing up, Gardner’s family had a cattle ranch, giving her an appreciation for farm life. She spent most of her time in the kitchen, which earned her the childhood nickname of Betty Crocker.

“I grew up cooking with my grandmother. She was famous for her huckleberry tarts. We’d go out and pick the berries in the forest and come home to make them,” Gardner said.

Gardner’s mother was the town mayor who enjoyed entertaining.

“Hospitality, elaborate meals, and good manners were engrained in my upbringing,” she explained.

No stranger to the business world, Full Bloom Farm House is Gardner’s fourth business.

Gardner started her first business, Lizzie’s Cookies, at age 22 after graduating from Stanford University in 2001.

Three years later, she sold the business and returned to school to earn her master’s degree in education, later teaching art, science, and school gardening in the local school system.

“But, I missed working with food,” she said.

After culinary school, she founded Food & Farm Tours in Point Reyes where she partnered with 30 small businesses to organize educational tours, farm-to-table dinners and barn weddings.

“But, I longed for a farm of my own,” she said.

When her best friends moved back to Damascus four years ago, Gardner visited this area looking for a farm. She and her former husband stumbled upon Abingdon Vineyards instead, and moved to the area to take over operations.

While managing the winery, Gardner drove by her dream farm every day, admiring the property and envisioning the happiness she could create there.

Then, one day her dream became a reality. The previous owner came to the winery and offered to sell the farmhouse to Gardner.

“I am so honored to be able to steward this land and share the beauty of this region with others.”

Visit Full Bloom Farm House @fullbloomfarmhouse on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about what’s coming up this spring.

(Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.)