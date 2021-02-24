 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 600 newspaper coupon packages stolen from Bristol Herald Courier loading dock
Watch Now: 600 newspaper coupon packages stolen from Bristol Herald Courier loading dock

BRISTOL, Va.  — The theft of about 600 packages of advertising and coupons for the Sunday edition of the Bristol Herald Courier is being investigated by the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

The theft, which happened at 7:24 p.m. Saturday off the newspaper’s dock at 320 Bob Morrison Blvd., was captured on video. It shows a late model silver Kia sedan drive up to the dock and a woman with long brown hair wearing a mask, dark pants and a jacket remove the bundles and place them in the back seat.

The theft was discovered around 1 a.m. Sunday. To make up for the loss, papers from several single copy locations had to be removed so there were enough ads to cover all subscribers.

Anyone with information about the theft or the woman on the video is asked to call the Police Department.

