WATCH NOW: 17-year-old Noah Smith brings his chick-raising experience to summer 4-H project

ABINGDON, Va. —- If you want to know what spring sounds like, just follow the symphony of chirping at the local farm store.
Spring chicks have arrived at the Russell County Co-Op in Abingdon, where the tiny balls of fluff were the center of attention for Washington County 4-H members last week.
Seventeen-year-old Noah Smith, a student at Holston High School, was among 30 4-H students who dropped by the store to check out the new arrivals. The youth filled their boxes with the swarming little peeps, ready to help them grow and mature at their homes during summer break.
Smith, a fourth generation 4-H member, has participated in the 4-H poultry project for eight years, each time raising a crop of chickens that’s worth crowing about.
The 4-H participants are tasked to feed, water and care for their baby chicks until it’s time for the Washington County Fair, when the mature chickens are judged on uniformity of size and plumage, stage of maturity, among other things.
According to Crystal Peek, Washington County extension agent, 4-H, the egg-raising project has long been a favorite among 4-H members from ages 5-19.
Each member selects 15 of the days-old Black Sex Link chicks, a hybrid mix of Rhode Island Red and Barred Rock breeds.
“The breed is excellent egg layers. They are docile and well-mannered, making them a good variety for beginners,” said the extension agent.
Champion chickens
Smith became a 4-H Cloverbud member at the age of 5, graduating to higher levels during his school years. The senior member began the youth poultry project in fourth grade, quickly discovering that raising the feathered friends was his forte.
For the past five years, Smith has won grand champion of the poultry project at the Washington County Fair. He’s also been awarded overall county champion at the fair and for his 4-H project record books for three years.
“I’ve learned a lot from raising chickens,” said the teen, who is quick to recommend the 4-H project to other students. His friends at school know about his success as a chicken farmer. During middle school, he was sometimes called “the chicken man.”
The 4-H members receive an instruction book to help them get started, but some of his skills have resulted from a learn-by-doing approach.
Smith has learned to read the cues exhibited by the chicks.
“If it’s too hot or cold, the chicks will let you know by their actions,” he said.
He’s often praised for raising plump chickens that are healthy and award-winning livestock.
His secret, he said, is one he doesn’t mind divulging, especially since he has only one more year of 4-H before pursuing an agriculture degree at the University of Tennessee.
“In late July in preparation for the fair, I treat the chickens for parasites, such as worms and lice. Two weeks before the fair, I really lay the feed to them, giving them more than they usually eat,” he explained.
Just to prove his system, the student conducted an experiment at his farm. He divided his chickens into two groups, giving the medications and extra feed to only one group.
“I could automatically tell there was a huge difference in the two groups,” he said.
Chicks of the trade
The first days of raising the chicks are spent watching over them and keeping them healthy. Smith has only lost a few chicks since he started raising them.
He keeps his baby chicks in a barn stall inside a tub filled with saw dust shavings for bedding. An attached heat lamp helps keep them warm. The chicks will remain there until they become large enough to separate into two bins. They soon graduate to an outside coop where they can roam freely.
“The chickens are fully developed by late summer, and sometimes are laying eggs by the time of the county fair,” he said.
The teen sells the eggs.
“A farm egg is so much fresher than a store-bought egg. You can taste and smell the goodness,” he said.
A favorite project
The 4-H members get to show off their best chickens at the end of the summer.
Members who participate in the poultry project take five of their best chickens to the county fair, where they will be auctioned to individuals and businesses in the area.
Proceeds from the auction help support the poultry project for next year.
“So many people in the county have supported this project each year and made sure it has longevity,” said Peek.
“Many of the children even have started their own egg businesses year after year off of this project. Not only do they learn how to raise chickens, they also learn good business sense,” she said.
Smith agreed that the poultry project has helped him develop important life skills.
He credited the club for teaching him responsibility and other important skills including public speaking, organization and record-keeping skills.
In addition to participating in the youth poultry project, Smith currently serves on the Virginia 4-H Cabinet as state reporter and historian. Last year, he served as a Southwest District ambassador.
He’s been nominated for Virginia 4-H president during 2021-22, an office that will be decided during 4-H Congress in June.
In addition to being a 4-H member at Holston High School, Smith is president of the Washington County Livestock Club, a member of the Washington County 4-H Stockman’s Team and serves as a camp counselor at 4-H camp each year.
The teen said the 4-H motto is something he likes to live by.
“I always strive to make myself and my community better.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.