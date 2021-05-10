WATCH NOW: 17-year-old Noah Smith brings his chick-raising experience to summer 4-H project

“In late July in preparation for the fair, I treat the chickens for parasites, such as worms and lice. Two weeks before the fair, I really lay the feed to them, giving them more than they usually eat,” he explained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just to prove his system, the student conducted an experiment at his farm. He divided his chickens into two groups, giving the medications and extra feed to only one group.

“I could automatically tell there was a huge difference in the two groups,” he said.

Chicks of the trade

The first days of raising the chicks are spent watching over them and keeping them healthy. Smith has only lost a few chicks since he started raising them.

He keeps his baby chicks in a barn stall inside a tub filled with saw dust shavings for bedding. An attached heat lamp helps keep them warm. The chicks will remain there until they become large enough to separate into two bins. They soon graduate to an outside coop where they can roam freely.

“The chickens are fully developed by late summer, and sometimes are laying eggs by the time of the county fair,” he said.

The teen sells the eggs.