Watch Now - Senator Warner discusses Jan. 6 in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. - U.S. Senator Mark Warner began the second day of his three-day tour across Southwest and Southside Virginia at the Abingdon Farmers Market. He spoke to local community leaders and elected officials about the recent bills passed by Congress and highlighted how they will address regional issues, such as broadband access and bringing back manufacturing jobs to the United States.

During the meeting, Warner presented a flag that flew over the Capitol to Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb in recognition of the work of Abingdon Community Development Coordinator Tonya Triplett in recognition of Triplett’s efforts to raise $400,000 in food insecurity grant funds, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Triplett was not present at the event.

Senator Warner provided an update on the much-anticipated passenger train service to Bristol, Virginia, which is now a very real possibility, with some significant obstacles ahead, such as the construction of a new bridge that would allow for more passenger trains to leave D.C. without affecting freight train routes.

“One of the things we are working on right now is just doing the survey work,” Warner said. “Just getting the trains out of Washington into Virginia, we’ve had problems this year with the freight rail, so we’re making a new bridge, and that will actually affect, ultimately getting rail to Bristol because it helps in terms of having more passenger routes.”

Warner explained that a lot of the work that needs to be done happens at the federal level but also at the local level through the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“I will continue to push VDOT. A lot of this decision will not only be made at the federal level, but frankly, at the Department of Railway Transit for the Commonwealth level,” Warner said. “We have shown already that when we added rail to Roanoke and Lynchburg, it way exceeded expectations.”

Warner reflected on his experience during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitiol and emphasized his belief that the only way to move forward and restore people’s faith in the American democratic system is through bipartisan efforts.

“I was on the floor of the Senate on January 6th, and it’s a day that I will never forget, a day that I thought would never take place in our country, and one of the ways that you make sure that doesn’t happen again is we reform an 1887 law called the Electoral Count Act,” Warner said. “If we don’t have the faith and integrity in our system, then what makes this country so uniquely special, we could potentially lose it. So, we have to do this in a bipartisan way.”