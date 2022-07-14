Watch Now - Mended Women facility hopes to aid recovery from substance abuse

ABINGDON, Va. ---Concerned citizens are uniting in a grass-roots movement to help women in the region who are struggling with substance abuse.

After months of research and planning, the group’s efforts to launch a first-of-its-kind residential facility in Washington County are finally coming to fruition.

The group made up of local caring citizens is proposing the establishment of “Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery,” a 54-bed facility in Abingdon created for women who need healing from substance use disorder (SUD).

The facility, which is tentatively set to open in early 2023, will welcome women from throughout Southwest Virginia, according to Ann Ledgerwood, a member of the Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition which formed to spearhead the community project.

“The need is so immense. There are women coming out of jail everyday and have nowhere to go,” Ledgerwood said.

Linda Austin, also a member of the coalition, has seen firsthand the struggles of women who face addictions.

“There are women desperate to break free from the chains of addiction, and those wanting to stay free, they just need some help to do it. They can go to jail or to a detox facility and come out with some recovery time, but that won't last if they don't have a safe place to maintain that recovery,” Austin said.

“If they go back to where they were when they went in using, they are in grave danger of experiencing a reoccurrence of the addiction. It's a heartbreaking cycle, and one that we need to find a way to end. I'm very hopeful that ‘Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery’ is going to be that way.”

Fairview Housing Management Corporation, a 501 (c)(3) organization that has been in existence for more than 50 years, will operate the recovery program with other non-profit organizations, groups, and individuals in the community coming alongside to help raise the initial funding to open the facility.

Fairview Housing operates Manna House in Johnson City and Bristol Lifestyle Recovery in Bristol, Virginia, both of which are facilities for men.

"Women-centered treatment and supportive living opportunities have historically been limited in our region---and quite frankly the entire national recovery ecosystem,” Bob Garrett, president and executive director of Fairview Housing, said. “It’s very encouraging to see this effort coming to life in Southwest Virginia. Our team is more committed than ever to reach as many friends, family and neighbors as possible working to reclaim their lives from substance abuse."

Drop-in open house and prayer walk

A drop-in open house and prayer walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at the proposed facility at 482 Bradley Street in Abingdon, Virginia.

A kick-off for fundraising and public awareness begins Saturday, July 16, when Lea Morris, an award-winning singer and songwriter from Washington, D.C., will perform in concert at both 10:30 a.m. and at 7 p.m. at Meadowview United Methodist Church at 29043 Walker Lane in Meadowview. The concerts are sponsored by Emory United Methodist Church.

“We're hoping to have a good crowd,” Ledgerwood said. “She's a phenomenal performer. It's an incredible opportunity for our area, and it’s the perfect beginning to our public awareness and fundraising work.”

Morris often draws comparisons to other female phenoms like Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell and Ani DiFranco, Her sound seamlessly blends gospel, jazz, country, and rhythm and blues into her own soul folk style.

‘A dream come true’

In January, a door was opened for a realistic solution for the recovery program.

“The Lord has opened many doors for this facility to become reality,” Austin said.

Through the suggestion of a friend, Ledgerwood and Austin found a property in Abingdon that was sitting empty, once used as an assisted living facility that closed in 2021.

“It’s fully furnished and even has sheets on the beds,” Ledgerwood said. “It seemed like a dream come true.”

Before the facility can open, organizers estimate a budget of $700,000 must be obtained in order to lease the space, and pay utilities and insurance, for a year. A full staff for the 54-bed facility will need to be trained and hired.

“Many contacts have been made to secure funding through grants and foundations, but most want to see matching funds,” she said. “We have been able to secure a $10,000 grant through the Holston Foundation of the United Methodist Church and another $10,000 has been pledged from a family foundation in Falls Church, but we obviously have a long way to go.”

Ann Cunningham, a member of the coalition, said the project is an answered prayer.

“This is an amazing project that’s been on the hearts of women in this community and all of Southwest Virginia for a number of years---a very much-needed project,” Cunningham said. “For this wonderful facility to fall in our laps, we know God is behind it. We can’t wait to see the lives that are going to be changed because of this facility.”

Taking back your life

“Currently, there are no low-intensity residential treatment programs in Virginia designed for the specific needs of women within at least 150 miles of our proposed facility,” Ledgerwood said.

She cited a “Community Health Needs Assessment” published by Johnston Memorial Hospital in 2021, the report ranks proactive mental health care, access to addiction specialists, safe and affordable housing, residential rehabilitation programs and treatment programs as among the area’s strongest needs.

Stakeholder participants surveyed during the needs analysis projected the “three most important health-related issues affecting the overall community” to be substance abuse (26.3%) mental health (23.2%) and access to care (21.6%).

“All of these needs identified in this needs assessment will be met at “Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery,” Ledgerwood said.

The goal of the facility is to give women a safe place to begin their journey of healing and recovery. In the facility, there will be different levels of care to support the needs of each individual.

“It’s very hard for people who go into recovery to do it alone. They do much better when they are in a community of other people who understand. The facility will give the women accountability as well as the community and structure that’s needed to help with long-term recovery,” Ledgerwood said.

A vision

Creating a safe, comfortable setting with women-centered services for overcoming SUD has long been a goal of Ledgerwood and Austin, both of whom work with women who struggle with substance use and addiction.

Ledgerwood is chair of the board for Samaritan House Ministries (SHM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was formed in 2017 for the purpose of providing housing and programmatic support to formerly incarcerated women; SHM works with People, Inc., and Danny Thompson, chaplain at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, to assist with temporary housing for women.

Linda Austin is executive director of Hands & Feet Ministry, also a 501 (c)(3) organization that began in 2007 to assist both men and women with their reentry needs in the community and to assist the children of incarcerated parent.

Austin also serves as the executive director of Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention, Treatment and Recovery (ASAC), a regional umbrella coalition which covers the 13 counties and three cities in Southwest Virginia. ASAC educates, connects and advocates for the lacking resources in local communities.

Over the years, Hands & Feet Ministries and Samaritan House Ministries, have helped women with temporary housing upon release from incarceration.

“However, we saw that this was only a Band-Aid on a gaping wound. Women need a place to go that will provide more than a roof over their heads for a night or two,” Ledgerwood said.

Answered prayers

“Many of us have prayed for years for a safe, drug-free home where women can come to heal, and we believe the Lord is answering those prayers through this facility,” Austin said. She encourages people to invite anyone who has a “heart for ministry” to tour the facility.

The organizers invite the faith community to come to the open house and see where “the Lord will change lives and eternities.”

“Talk with us, ask questions, pray through the halls, in the rooms and over the beds the women will occupy,” Austin said.

Private tours of the facility are available upon request by sending an email to Linda Austin at lindaaustin1225@gmail.com.

If You Go

What: Open House and Prayer Walk for Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery

When: 2 to 5 p.m., drop-in, Sunday, July 17

Where: 482 Bradley Street, Abingdon, Va.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.