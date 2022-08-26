Watch Now - Buchanan residents tell Kaine, Griffith how the flood has affected their lives

PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) met in the parking lot of Twin Valley High School on Friday before visiting the homes of families affected by the floods in Buchanan County talking about common ground and getting local residents the help they need from Washington.

“This is one of those things where party differences don’t make any big difference. In fact, on a lot of the issues related to FEMA, if we’re not identical, we’re very, very close in our positions,” Griffith said. “We just think folks here need to get help.”

The first house they visited was the home of James and Emily Brown, who have lived in their home for 10 years and were residents of the area for longer than that. Emily Brown detailed how the flood has affected her family explaining that the water that came in her house was caused by the flooding of the river, as well as water coming down from the mountain.

“The flood started about 11. It rained for three hours, and this is what we got. My cousin lived across the road over there. She had a four-bedroom brick home over there. They tore it down day before yesterday. We owned a little house next door, my sister lived in it, and she had water up to her windows, and she lost everything, ” Emily Brown said. “It was a combination of both, water from the river had never been that high. It had been flooded in 77, but not like that.”

The second home Kaine and Griffith visited belonged to the Stiltner family, who lost everything, including seven of their nine sheep.

Jacob Puckett, son of Tim Stiltner and Lisa Stiltner, recounted the moment he realized something was wrong.

“I was in my room when it hit. I was getting my tablet and stuff because I knew something was happening, and suddenly it started pouring into my room,” Puckett said. “I told them the water was coming, and I ran out of my room, flew out the door because I can’t swim.”

The Stiltners are now living in a small trailer, given to them by the God’s Pit Crew, a disaster recovery group from Lynchburg, Virginia, along with their two sons. One of the boys is in a wheelchair.

“You can’t just quit and not work. You’ve got a family to provide for, but you know it’s just hard to try and call and get help. For a long time, we didn’t have no power, no tv, no nothing,” Tim Stiltner said. “Out here, we can move him around. In there, you can’t. We need help soon.”

On their final stop, Griffith and Kaine heard from Kim Pursley, whose entire home was swept into the river after water came down from the mountain. She was saved by her father, who was quick to react to the situation unfolding around them.

“As soon as I got home, he said, 'let’s get out of here. It’s getting really bad.' Water was coming out of the hill, so we just started getting my vehicles out and whatever else we could get out. We didn’t get much,” Pursley said. “It was early morning, we were out here, and I heard some screeching noise, and it was my building, washed away.”