Watch now - An army of volunteers distribute aid to Buchanan flood victims

OAKWOOD, Va. – A steady stream of cars and trucks idled alongside the sidewalk in front of Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School Thursday, stopping in front of pallets of water, cleaning supplies, food items and other life-sustaining essentials.

At each vehicle a small army of volunteers – including many teenagers -- loaded cases of water and sports drinks, gallons of bleach, large packs of paper towels and toilet paper, mops, buckets, baby formula, diapers or any other of dozens of items into back seats and pickup beds – with all the precision, if not the speed, of a NASCAR pit crew.

Many stop to chat, share a prayer or just a word of encouragement. Across the campus, volunteers restock items, help people connect with services or just offer them something cold to drink on this sultry July day.

This is what recovery looks like eight days after floodwaters displaced many while destroying homes and businesses in the mountains of Buchanan County.

“The need is slowing down a little bit,” County Administrator Greg Horn said, watching the process unfold. “Water is being restored; power is pretty much restored already. We’ve got a lot of people still not in their homes – the ones who had flood damage in their home.”

Initially a shelter for flood victims, the school along U.S. Route 460 quickly transitioned into a recovery center, offering supplies, social services, food and prayer. The parking lot is dotted with vehicles from the American Red Cross, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, a Verizon cellular signal booster – essential in this region where coverage is spotty at best and a Billy Graham Ministries support vehicle.

“We’ve had a lot of support. The Department of Social Services is managing the distribution and they’ve had a lot of support from the community – volunteering to give out food and supplies,” he said.

The effort has been overwhelmed with donations of water, cleaning supplies and other items. On Thursday, Horn said one of the items they were running low on were plastic totes for people to store items in. Within 15 minutes, a U-Haul truck arrived filled with supplies including a large number of plastic totes of assorted sizes, bottled water, gas grills and propane to cook with. The truck’s contents were a private donation from a “small rural church” and a softball team.

Horn said they are looking for firms that can come and pump out septic systems because everyone in the flood zone relied on septic tanks. Pressure washers and tarps are also needed.

About 100 homes were damaged or destroyed according to the Department of Emergency Management. Asked if most planned to rebuild, Horn said the majority plan to, but about “eight to 10” probably won’t.

“If they build back, they’ll have to raise up several feet. Older people don’t want to build a home where they have to have stairs to go in the bottom floor,” Horn said, as provided by the National Flood Plain Insurance program.

Most of those affected didn’t have flood insurance, he said, but a couple of the homes washed into roadways, did.

Last weekend VDEM issued initial damage reports identifying 33 destroyed properties, 32 listed as having major damage, 28 with minor damage and 36 additional affected structures. This count does not include damages to public infrastructure, which has a separate federal declaration process.

Justin Haga, VDEM disaster response and recovery officer, said Thursday the damage assessment process is ongoing.

“We’re still completing the damage assessments, putting that paperwork together and speaking with our federal partners on next steps moving forward. We’re just helping citizens any way we can,” Haga said. “Those numbers are pretty close to where they’ll stay, but we know for sure that’s not every house in the county that was affected.”

The cost estimate isn’t complete and may not be finished anytime soon, he said.

“We can’t say enough about how the county has done getting this up and running and getting volunteers in here, with our assistance,” Haga said. “I’m so impressed with how they’ve handled it. Just to look back a year ago and their response to Hurley and how much they’ve improved their responsibilities and capabilities of getting help to their citizens. This has been amazing, and it’s been a well-run operation getting tons and tons of supplies out to people.”

The Dismal River area of Whitewood and Pilgrim's Knob received seven inches of rain in three hours July 12-13, creating what observers are terming a 1,000-year flood.

One of the biggest challenges has been restoring water service. Many water lines ran alongside roads that were washed out in places.

“The PSA has done a tremendous job. They’ve been working 16-hour days,” Horn said. “They’ve probably got 70% of the people back and will probably get to 80-some percent pretty quickly. Then it will be several days or weeks to get the rest because of the damage to the VDOT road system.”

State transportation crews were out working on state Route 638 Thursday, spokesperson Michelle Earl said. About 10 routes remain passable with care until repairs are completed. Route 715 remains closed because of extensive damage to a bridge.

“VDOT continues efforts to coordinate with agencies and localities regarding the cleanup,” Earl said.

Despite the challenges, people of Buchanan County remain resilient,” Horn said.

“It’s impressive. We have folks drying their own houses out before the church groups showed up. If they’re able, they don’t wait for help. They have their neighbors helping, the local church helping but most of the churches in that community were flooded. Their resilience is pretty impressive. We have an older population, but that generation is different,” Horn said.

They hope to close the recovery center by the end of next week, Horn said.