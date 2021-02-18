 Skip to main content
Washington schools to reopen starting Feb. 25
Washington schools to reopen starting Feb. 25

ABINGDON, Va. — Schools are closed today in Washington County due to inclement weather, but they are set to open four days a week for all grades, starting Feb. 25.

The move adjusts the attendance from a hybrid combination of in-person and remote learning to four days each week of in-person learning. Schools will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day with an emphasis on deep cleaning and sanitization of school facilities while students are out.

Those students who have been approved virtual learners can continue their remote learning as long as they maintain being active and engaged in their learning as indicated in the agreement form, according to a news release.

