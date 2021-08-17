Washington County, Virginia school board discusses COVID, upcoming election

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Schools Superintendent Brian Ratliff is now slated to compile a list of suggestions to help board members avoid any conflicts of interest before elections in November.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Ratliff suggested compiling a list of frequently asked questions, in consultation with an attorney, for board members on how to campaign for their seats without running into legal trouble. Acting school board members cannot visit school grounds or events while campaigning, and the list of suggestions will include practical advice like asking board members to avoid wearing candidate clothing or pins at school events.
Three school board seats are up for grabs in the November election:
- Sanders Henderson is running unopposed in the Jefferson District.
- Tom Musick and Debbie Anderson are competing for the seat to represent the Taylor District.
- Jenny Nichols and Tracey Mercier are competing for a seat in the Wilson District.
In other business, the board spent about an hour discussing how to deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases across Washington County now that school is in session five days a week.
Ratliff reported the county now has 64 patients with COVID-19 under the age of 18. That’s up from 30 cases during the week before, he said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Crystal Rasnake expressed her concerns about the reescalating coronavirus pandemic.
“As of right now, schools are not set up for any social distancing,” said Rasnake, the mother of a kindergartner and an eighth grade student.
Another speaker, Mark Matney, suggested the school system set up a new plan for teachers to take days off in case they have to be quarantined due to COVID-19.
The board did not take any immediate action but said they would continue to monitor caseloads.
