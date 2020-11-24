WASHINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA: Fatal house fire remains under investigation

ABINGDON, Va. - At the request of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal house fire in Washington County.

Detective Brandon Tweed of the sheriff’s office said the state police has more expert fire investigators.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. But, at this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments were alerted to the residential fire at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The fire occurred at a house on the 11,100 block of Mount Calm Drive. When fire personnel arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

An adult male was able to safely escape the residence and call for help. He was unable to re-enter the residence and rescue the two remaining adults, who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. The remains of the two adults were recovered from inside the burned residence and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Once the Medical Examiner confirms the identity of the two individuals and next of kin is notified, state police will release their names.