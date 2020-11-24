 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA: Fatal house fire remains under investigation
0 comments

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA: Fatal house fire remains under investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fire

Fire crews continue to spray hot spots following a Friday morning fire on Mount Calm Drive in Glade Spring, Virginia. The fire department received a call that there was a forest fire, but found it was a structure fire when arriving on scene. An married elderly couple in their 80s died in the fire.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Couier

ABINGDON, Va. - At the request of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal house fire in Washington County.

Detective Brandon Tweed of the sheriff’s office said the state police has more expert fire investigators.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. But, at this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments were alerted to the residential fire at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The fire occurred at a house on the 11,100 block of Mount Calm Drive. When fire personnel arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

An adult male was able to safely escape the residence and call for help. He was unable to re-enter the residence and rescue the two remaining adults, who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. The remains of the two adults were recovered from inside the burned residence and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Once the Medical Examiner confirms the identity of the two individuals and next of kin is notified, state police will release their names.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81
Latest Headlines

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81

A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police. The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused a fuel leak, VSP said.

+5
Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats
Local News

Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago. When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help. The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts