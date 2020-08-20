 Skip to main content
Washington County, Virginia, announces new business grants
ABINGDON, Va. — Officials in Washington County, Virginia, have announced the second round of small business relief grants are now available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Existing businesses that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and that meet other criteria as provided in the application packet are eligible to apply for grants that range from $1,000 to $20,000.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. For more information, visit www.washcova.com/covid-19-sbrf.

