Washington County to rededicate Confederate statues Friday

Washington County officials plan to rededicate two monuments Friday that once stood on the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Abingdon, Virginia.

The monuments — to honor Civil War veterans — were moved to a new park, at 1 Government Place, near Virginia Highlands Community College this spring to make way for courthouse construction.

One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a Civil War soldier holding a rifle.

The rededication on Friday is meant to coincide with the original dedication of the soldier statue when it was originally placed on Main Street and dedicated June 3, 1908, said Washington County Board of Supervisors member Charlie Hargis.

Friday’s ceremony is slated for 10 a.m.

The soldier statue should gain a new meaning, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Rush said.

“It’s the rededication to represent the common foot soldier of Washington County,” Rush said. “It’s for all war and for all the people who have gone off to protect our freedoms.”

The moving of the two Confederate statues to a new location due to the courthouse expansion goes against a state and national trend of removing statues symbolizing the Civil War. Last year, 73 Confederate statues were removed or renamed in Virginia.

The controversial statue was saved because “it belonged to the county and the people of the county,” Rush said. “And the statue doesn’t need to be a symbol of division but a symbol for our collective concern for one another and our respect to all who have secured our freedoms.”

The rededication “will not block out the history of the statue, which will be accurately represented. The history won’t be lost,” Rush said. “It will be preserved.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.