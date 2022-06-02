 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Washington County to rededicate Confederate statues Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Washington County officials plan to rededicate two monuments Friday that once stood on the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Abingdon, Virginia.

The monuments — to honor Civil War veterans — were moved to a new park, at 1 Government Place, near Virginia Highlands Community College this spring to make way for courthouse construction.

One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a Civil War soldier holding a rifle.

The rededication on Friday is meant to coincide with the original dedication of the soldier statue when it was originally placed on Main Street and dedicated June 3, 1908, said Washington County Board of Supervisors member Charlie Hargis.

Friday’s ceremony is slated for 10 a.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The soldier statue should gain a new meaning, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Rush said.

“It’s the rededication to represent the common foot soldier of Washington County,” Rush said. “It’s for all war and for all the people who have gone off to protect our freedoms.”

People are also reading…

The moving of the two Confederate statues to a new location due to the courthouse expansion goes against a state and national trend of removing statues symbolizing the Civil War. Last year, 73 Confederate statues were removed or renamed in Virginia.

The controversial statue was saved because “it belonged to the county and the people of the county,” Rush said. “And the statue doesn’t need to be a symbol of division but a symbol for our collective concern for one another and our respect to all who have secured our freedoms.”

The rededication “will not block out the history of the statue, which will be accurately represented. The history won’t be lost,” Rush said. “It will be preserved.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

Fox Meadow residents question why rezoning is necessary

Fox Meadow residents question why rezoning is necessary

After the Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a local developer asking that  a 23-acre parcel of land where he plans to build 176 single-family homes be rezoned earlier this week, current residents of the Fox Meadows neighborhood shared their concerns regarding the proposal.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts